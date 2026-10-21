Northwest Intersects 110.0 Metres Of 1.86% Cueq, 0.64% Copper And 1.10 G/T Gold In The Western Zone At Kwanika From 378 Metres

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Intersected a new mineralized structure above previously defined zones

Drilling identifies additional porphyry mineralization immediately below previously defined zones Drilling extends current mineralized zone 25 metres up-dip

TORONTO, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NorthWest Copper Corp. (“NorthWest” or the“Company”) (TSX-V: NWST) is pleased to announce assay results from three additional drill holes in the Western Zone at its 100% owned Kwanika project in British Columbia. These holes form part of the Company's recently completed 2026 drill program, which comprised 43 holes totalling 12,291 metres. The results achieved the program's main objectives by confirming geological and grade continuity across the Western Zone while reducing drill hole spacing to approximately 50 metres to support increased confidence in the classification of future mineral resource updates. The results demonstrate strong copper-gold mineralization over significant widths in the Western Zone. Highlights include drill hole K-26-346, which intersected 110.0 metres (estimated true width of 84.3 metres) grading 0.64% copper and 1.10 g/t gold (1.86% copper equivalent (“CuEq”)), including 39.8 metres grading 2.53% CuEq and 16.1 metres grading 4.37% CuEq. The drilling also incrementally extended higher grade mineralized Unit 1 up-dip and confirmed persistent palladium enrichment in higher-grade Unit 2. Importantly, drilling intersected a new mineralized structure above previously defined mineralized zones, grading 1.07% CuEq over 30 metres, and identified an additional primary porphyry mineralized zone immediately below previously defined mineralized structures, highlighting further expansion potential at Kwanika. Western Zone Drill Hole Highlights: K-26-346: 110.0 metres of 0.64% Cu and 1.10 g/t Au (1.86% CuEq) from 378.0 metres K-26-259: 115.1 metres of 0.42% Cu and 0.69 g/t Au (1.19% CuEq) from 406.9 metres K-26-264: 50.9 metres of 0.38% Cu and 0.73 g/t Au (1.19% CuEq) from 487.0 metres Paul Olmsted, CEO of NorthWest stated:“These results continue to demonstrate the consistency and quality of the Kwanika mineralized system with additional expansion potential opportunities identified. With results now reported from 14 of the 43 holes completed in the 2026 program, we are making meaningful progress toward increasing confidence in the classification of the existing mineral resource while identifying prospects to create additional value through refinements of known mineralized structures. The broad distribution of mineralization across the Pit, North Pit Extension and Western Zones reinforces our belief in the scale and potential of the Kwanika system. We look forward to reporting the remaining assay results and assessing their potential impact on the ongoing work on the Preliminary Economic Assessment.” 2026 Kwanika Exploration Program With the three holes reported in this release, the Company has now reported results from 14 of the 43 holes completed during the 2026 Kwanika drill program, which totaled 12,291 metres. Collar locations for the holes of the 2026 drill program are presented in Figure 1, along with the location of the cross section (351325 E) containing the holes reported in this release. Figure 1: Kwanika Central 2026 drill hole location map





Geoff Chinn, VP Business Development and Exploration added:“The three new holes on Section 351325 E succeeded in improving the grade and geological continuity of the Western Zone, while reducing drill hole spacing to about 50 metres. The geology model is performing well in the context of this new information. We are excited by the unexpected intersection above Unit 1 in hole K-26-264 and the new information it provides on the northern portion of the Western Zone. Equally positive are the extension of mineralization below Unit 2 in K-26-346 and the up-dip extension of Unit 1, as well as the persistence of palladium in Unit 2 down-dip. These results strengthen our understanding of the Western Zone and highlight opportunities to extend mineralization.” Kwanika Exploration Drill Hole Summaries Results of three drill holes are presented on cross-section 351325 E (Figure 2) with mineralized intersections listed in Table 1 and collar locations provided in Table 2. The cross-section is located in the Western Zone. The holes were designed to infill an area previously tested by low angle to mineralization to improve geological and grade continuity by reducing drill hole spacing to approximately 50 metres to support Indicated classification. A summary of the geological aspects of holes is presented below. Figure 2: Cross-Section 351325 E showing 2026 drill results with blue hole traces





Western Zone: Hole K-26-259 was drilled with HQ to 201 metres and NQ sized core and sampled on 2-metre intervals from half sawn core and drilled on 0° azimuth at a -90° dip to a depth of 576 metres. After 24 metres of overburden the hole intersected post-mineralization Cretaceous sediments to 369 metres then a maroon-green hematite altered tectonic breccia to 375 metres, and a hematite-chlorite altered maroon porphyritic monzodiorite dyke to 407 metres. This was followed by a mineralized light beige potassic altered and fractured porphyritic monzonite with dismembered early quartz veins to 530 metres (Comps 1, 2, and 3). Higher-grade Au Unit 2 is identified by its higher palladium content (Comp 3). The interval ends in wider quartz-pyrite veins and increased amounts of massive irregular calcite and anhydrite veins. Monzonite continues and is gradually increasing dark green propylitic mottled alteration hosting abundant fine grained disseminated pyrite dominating over early quartz veins mineralization (Comp 4). The hole ends in low-grade copper-gold mineralization. Hole K-26-264 was drilled with HQ to 335 metres and NQ sized core and sampled on 2-metre intervals from half sawn core and drilled on 0° azimuth at a -90° dip to a depth of 650 metres. After 27 metres of overburden the hole intersected post-mineralization Cretaceous sediments to 340 metres then a maroon-green hematite altered tectonic breccia to 345 metres and a propylitic altered fractured dark green porphyritic diorite hoisting finely disseminated pyrite and dismembered early pyrite-magnetite quartz veins to 379 metres. This was followed by a sericite altered porphyritic dyke to 383 metres and a wide potassic and propylitic altered fault zone with vein hosted pyrite and dismembered early quartz veins to 401 metres. An unexpected, mineralized intersection of mottled maroon-green potassic and porphyritic monzonite was encountered to 442 metres (Comp 5 and 6) hosting both disseminated and quartz vein sulphides with thicker veins occurring at 412 metres, representing a new mineralized structure to follow-up. Dark green propylitic altered porphyritic monzodiorite continues to 473 metres that was crosscut by an orange potassic altered porphyritic late dyke to 482 metres. A mineralized fractured propylitic altered green-orange monzonite continued to 538 metres (Comp 7 and 8) with mineralization hosted mostly in early quartz veins. Mineralization is truncated by a light grey-pink porphyritic late dyke to 547 metres. A coherent sericite-chlorite altered pink to green to light tan monzonite continues to 584 metres hosting a quartz stockwork followed by a light tan to green porphyritic dyke to 602 metres and a weakly mineralized dacite dyke to 607 metres, where mineralization continues in a propylitic altered light tan to green monzonite continued to 623 metres, including elevated palladium values (Comp 9). Low-grade mineralization picks up again in coherent potassic altered locally salt and pepper textured monzodiorite with planer to irregular continuous quartz veins and lightly disseminated pyrite including elevated palladium values (Comps 10). The hole helps define the north potion of the Western Zone mineralized units and demonstrates the continuity of palladium enriched intervals correlated to Unit 2. Hole K-26-346 was drilled with HQ to 150 metres and NQ sized core and sampled on 2-metre intervals from half sawn core and drilled on 170° azimuth at a -80° dip to a depth of 501 metres. After 24 metres of overburden the hole intersected post-mineralization Cretaceous sediments to 377 metres then a tectonic breccia to 378 metres and a mineralized hematite altered maroon and light tan porphyritic monzonite to 409 metres, including two well mineralized intervals (Comp 12 and 13) hosted in dismembered early quartz stockwork. Mineralized monzonite is followed by a sericite altered light tan to medium grey mottled porphyritic late dyke to 414 metres. Mineralized monzonite continued on the other side of this dyke to the end of the hole and includes a two of mineralized intervals (Comps 14 and 15), including, a palladium enriched interval between 412 and 454 metres, consistent with Unit 2 and a well mineralized interval between 458 and 478 metres hosted in a coherent primary porphyry mineralization. Section Summary: The drilling on Section 351325 E provided high-angle drill intersections that improve the geological and grade continuity in the Western Zone. The intersections demonstrate the continuity of Units 1 and 2, the persistence of palladium enrichment in Unit 2, a new mineralized structure in hole K-26-264, the up-dip extension of Unit 1 in K-26-346 and the expansion of low-grade below Unit 2 associated with Unit 16. Table 1: Drill Results in this News Release 1 2

Comp Hole From To Length Area Cu Au Ag Pd CuEq True

Width Mineralized # (m) (m) (m) (%) (g/t) (g/t) (g/t) (%) Est. (m) Unit 1 K-26-259 406.9 522.0 115.1 Western 0.42 0.69 1.70 0.03 1.19 74.0 2 Including 406.9 461.0 54.1 Western 0.67 0.90 2.39 0.01 1.66 34.8 Higher-Grade Au 1 3 And 476.0 516.0 40.0 Western 0.24 0.59 1.34 0.05 0.89 25.7 Higher-Grade Au 2 4 K-26-259 554.0 576.0 22.0 Western 0.27 0.23 1.55 0.01 0.54 14.1 5 K-26-264 411.0 441.0 30.0 Western 0.50 0.51 1.82 0.01 1.07 19.3 New Structure 6 Including 411.0 429.0 18.0 Western 0.57 0.78 1.74 0.01 1.42 11.6 New Structure 7 K-26-264 487.0 537.9 50.9 Western 0.38 0.73 2.22 0.01 1.19 32.7 Higher-Grade Au 1 8 Including 503.0 537.9 34.9 Western 0.44 0.94 2.57 0.01 1.48 22.4 Higher-Grade Au 1 9 K-26-264 601.8 612.4 10.6 Western 0.15 0.56 0.83 0.04 0.76 6.8 Higher-Grade Au 2 10 K-26-264 638.0 647.0 9.0 Western 0.25 0.55 1.10 0.08 0.85 5.8 Higher-Grade Au 2 11 K-26-346 378.0 488.0 110.0 Western 0.64 1.10 3.11 0.06 1.86 84.3 12 Including 378.0 388.0 10.0 Western 0.34 0.50 2.32 0.01 0.90 7.7 Cu-Ox 15 13 And 392.5 408.6 16.1 Western 1.08 3.03 4.23 0.05 4.37 12.3 Higher-Grade Au 1 14 And 414.2 454.0 39.8 Western 1.01 1.37 4.32 0.13 2.53 30.5 Higher-Grade Au 2 15 And 458.0 478.0 20.0 Western 0.34 0.46 2.33 0.01 0.87 15.3 Cu-Au Porphyry 16?



Table 2: Drill Collar Information 3

Hole Collar X Collar Y Collar Z Collar

Azimuth Collar Dip Final Length Core Size K-26-259 351325 6156207 1002 0 -90 576 HQ, NQ K-26-264 351325 6156260 1012 0 -90 650 HQ, NQ K-26-346 351325 6156208 1002 170 -80 501 HQ, NQ



Quality Assurance / Quality Control

Drilling at Kwanika in 2026 was designed and supervised by NorthWest and implemented by InData Geoscience with assay QA/QC checks by Explore Geosolutions. Samples were collected, tracked and an external QA/QC program was implemented using coarse blanks and certified prepared blanks and standards to monitor analytical accuracy and precision. The samples were sealed on site and shipped to Activation Laboratories Ltd. (“Actlabs”) in Kamloops, BC. The laboratory's internal quality control system complies with global certifications for quality ISO 17025. Drill core samples were analyzed using a combination of Actlabs multi-element 1F2 analysis for low level concentrations (4-Acid Digestion, ICP-OES) and the 8-4 Acid ICP-OES analysis for higher level concentrations (4-Acid Digestion, ICP-OES with automatic over limits for base metals and silver). Gold, platinum and palladium assaying was completed with 1C-OES method, using a 30-gram fire assay with ICP finish analysis. In addition, about 5% of the sample pulps are re-assayed at a secondary laboratory to confirm reproducibility and check for bias.

Technical aspects of this news release have been reviewed, verified, and approved by Geoff Chinn, P.Geo., VP Business Development and Exploration for NorthWest, who is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About NorthWest:

NorthWest is a copper-gold exploration and development company with a pipeline of advanced and early-stage projects in British Columbia, including Kwanika-Stardust, Lorraine-Top Cat and East Niv. With a robust portfolio in an established mining jurisdiction, NorthWest is well positioned to participate fully in strengthening global copper and gold markets. The Company is committed to responsible mineral exploration, working collaboratively with First Nations to help ensure future development incorporates stewardship best practices and respects traditional land use. Additional information can be found on the Company's website at .

On Behalf of NorthWest

“Paul Olmsted”

CEO, NorthWest Copper

For further information, please contact:

416-457-3333

...

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains“forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussion with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often, but not always using phrases such as“plans”,“expects”,“is expected”,“budget”,“scheduled”,“estimates”,“forecasts”,“intends”,“anticipates”, or“believes” or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results“may”,“could”,“would”,“might” or“will” be taken, occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward-looking statements relate, among other things, to statements with respect to; plans and intentions of the Company; proposed exploration and development of NorthWest's exploration property interests; the Company's ability to finance future operations; mine plans; magnitude or quality of mineral deposits; the development, operational and economic results of current and future potential economic studies; adding the Lorraine resource to the Kwanika-Stardust Project; the Company's goals for 2025; geological interpretations; the estimation of Mineral Resources; anticipated advancement of mineral properties or programs; future exploration prospects; the completion and timing of technical reports; future growth potential of NorthWest; and future development plans.

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, constitutes forward-looking information. Although NorthWest believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information and/or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information since NorthWest can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information, including the risks, uncertainties and other factors identified in NorthWest's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Forward-looking information are subject to business and economic risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results of operations to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from NorthWest's expectations include risks associated with the business of NorthWest; risks related to reliance on technical information provided by NorthWest; risks related to exploration and potential development of the Company's mineral properties; business and economic conditions in the mining industry generally; fluctuations in commodity prices and currency exchange rates; uncertainties relating to interpretation of drill results and the geology, continuity and grade of mineral deposits; the need for cooperation of government agencies and First Nation groups in the exploration and development of properties and the issuance of required permits; the need to obtain additional financing to develop properties and uncertainty as to the availability and terms of future financing; the possibility of delay in exploration or development programs and uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones; uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals; and other risk factors as detailed from time to time and additional risks identified in NorthWest's filings with Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR+ in Canada (available at ).

Forward-looking information is based on estimates and opinions of management at the date the information is made. NorthWest does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

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1 Estimated true widths based on collar azimuth and dip and the average dip of the mineralized zone

2 CuEq assumes metal prices of $3,100/oz gold, $4.50/lb copper, $36/oz silver and $1,100/oz palladium metal recoveries of 96% gold, 90% copper, 96% silver, 0% palladium and calculated as follows: Cu +100* ( (Au /31.1035 * Au Price * Au Rec) / (Cu Price * 2204.62 * Cu Rec) + (Ag /31.1035 * Ag Price * Ag Rec) / (Cu Price*2204.62 * Cu Rec) + (Pd /31.1035 * Pd Price * Pd Rec) / (Cu Price*2204.62 * Cu Rec))

3 Collar coordinates reference UTM Zone 10N NAD83.



Photos accompanying this announcement are available at



