Ehang And CAAM Announce Sandbox Cooperation On Advanced Air Mobility In Malaysia, Deepening Its Presence In Southeast Asia's Low-Altitude Economy

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EHang Holdings Limited ("EHang" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: EH), the world's leading Advanced Air Mobility ("AAM") technology platform company, today announced a sandbox cooperation with the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia ("CAAM") to examine the safety, technical and regulatory considerations associated with EHang's proposed AAM within Malaysia's Low Altitude Economy. This cooperation marks another overseas regulatory sandbox initiative for EHang, following its efforts in Thailand, Sri Lanka, Vietnam and Hong Kong, China, further strengthening the Company's presence in Southeast Asia's low-altitude economy and underscoring the replicability of this regulatory sandbox approach. Drawing on its certification achievements and operational safety experience in China, EHang is working with civil aviation authorities in different markets to develop regulatory pathways tailored to local requirements.







(Image: EHang and CAAM announce sandbox cooperation at TXA 2026. Conor Yang (fourth from left), Chief Financial Officer of EHang, shakes hands with Dato' Captain Norazman Mahmud (third from right), CEO of CAAM. They are joined by Captain Mohd Nazri Bin Borhannuddin (third from left), Director of Flight Operations of CAAM; Captain Mohd Radzi Bin Mohamad Alias (second from right), Deputy CEO (Regulatory) of CAAM; and Ir. Collin Joshua Melling (far right), Director of Airworthiness of CAAM.)

The cooperation will provide a platform to examine the technical and operational considerations associated with electric vertical take-off and landing ("eVTOL") aircraft. Areas of engagement include airworthiness, operational safety, personnel competency and maintenance arrangements. EHang will support CAAM's assessment of its proposed activities in Malaysia. CAAM will undertake the cooperation in its capacity as Malaysia's civil aviation regulator.

CAAM and EHang recognise that the responsible development of AAM requires a phased approach, supported by technical evidence and robust safety assessment. The cooperation aims to strengthen understanding of emerging aviation technologies while keeping safety and the public interest central to their potential introduction and for the preparation of future AAM commercial operations in Malaysia.









(Image: EHang's EH216-S on display at TXA 2026)

At Transport Expo Asia ("TXA") 2026, held October 20–22 at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre, the EH216-S is being showcased to industry partners, regulators and the public. EHang Chief Financial Officer Conor Yang delivered a keynote speech titled "Future on The Move, Making Pilotless Air Mobility a Reality," sharing EHang's experience in advancing the EH216-S from certifications toward commercial operations and its vision for integrating pilotless eVTOLs into Malaysia's mobility ecosystem and low-altitude economy.







(Image: EHang CFO Conor Yang delivers a keynote speech at TXA 2026)

Later today, Conor Yang joined a high-level panel discussion, alongside representatives from CAAM, Futurise, the National Aerospace Industry Corporation Malaysia (NAICO Malaysia) and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), to discuss the pathway toward operationalizing Malaysia's low-altitude economy, from policy frameworks and trial validation to commercial operations.

“Malaysia embraces the low-altitude economy as a national opportunity, and we are building the regulatory framework for it through an iterative, learn-by-doing approach, with safety as non-negotiable. We welcome collaboration with pioneering technology companies like EHang to develop the low-altitude economy," said Dato' Mohamed Sharil Tarmizi, Chairman of the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia.

With its established aviation sector and extensive island and coastal tourism offerings, Malaysia has strong potential for low-altitude economy applications. The sandbox cooperation comes as the country steps up efforts to develop the sector. In August 2026, CAAM released a proposed Low Altitude Economy Framework for public consultation and has been working with Futurise on an Advanced Air Mobility Concept of Operations to guide the development of emerging aviation technologies, including eVTOLs.

The regulatory sandbox approach enables EHang to work directly with local aviation authorities to translate regulatory requirements into concrete validation steps and operational preparations tailored to each market. The expansion into Malaysia further extends this sandbox approach across international markets and supports the Company's broader global growth strategy. Building on its sandbox initiatives in Thailand, Sri Lanka, Vietnam and Hong Kong, China, EHang is translating its international expansion strategy into tangible progress, working market by market to address local regulatory requirements and advance its certified pilotless eVTOL aircraft toward future overseas commercial operations.

About Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia

The Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) is the national aviation regulator responsible for ensuring the safety, security and efficiency of Malaysia's civil aviation sector. CAAM also provides air navigation services and safeguards aviation consumer rights in accordance with applicable national requirements and international standards.

About EHang

EHang (Nasdaq: EH) is a global‐leading Advanced Air Mobility technology platform company dedicated to making safe, autonomous and eco‐friendly air mobility accessible to everyone. EHang focuses on the research, development and manufacturing of a diversified portfolio of pilotless electric vertical take‐off and landing (eVTOL) aerial vehicles, covering a wide range of application scenarios including aerial tourism, intra‐city commuting, inter‐city travel, logistics transportation and emergency firefighting. EHang's flagship product, the EH216‐S, has obtained the world's first type certificate (TC), production certificate (PC) and standard airworthiness certificate (AC) for pilotless passenger‐carrying eVTOL aircraft issued by the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC), and has entered operation under China's first batch of commercial operation qualifications for pilotless passenger‐carrying eVTOL. In addition, the Company's long‐range VT35 model further extends inter‐city mobility scenarios, laying the foundation for a multi‐tiered low‐altitude mobility network. Leveraging its advanced autonomous flight technology and scalable operational infrastructure, EHang is redefining the transportation of people and goods - transcending cities, regions and natural barriers to usher in a new era of air mobility. For more information, please visit

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