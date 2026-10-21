Influential Women Features Cassandra Wesley: Bringing Hope And Understanding To Survivors Of Abuse And Trauma Daily

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Faith Community Outreach Manager at Genesis Women's Shelter and Support, She Draws on More Than 30 Years of Experience Educating Communities and Supporting SurvivorsDallas, Texas – Cassandra Wesley is the Faith Community Outreach Manager at Genesis Women's Shelter and Support, where she builds awareness, provides education, and connects faith communities with resources for people experiencing abuse. For more than 30 years, she has supported survivors and educated communities about domestic violence and spiritual abuse. Her work includes community events, speaking engagements, and outreach with churches and women's groups. In her role, she works to ensure that faith leaders and congregations understand the signs of abuse and know how to connect people with help. Her specialties include recognizing trauma in women and educating others about domestic violence and spiritual abuse.Cassandra's connection to Genesis is deeply personal. In 1986, she came to Genesis as a client, seeking safety for herself and her three children. There she received support, education, and encouragement that helped her rebuild her life and set her on a path of serving other survivors. She went on to spend 13 years as a shelter director in Las Vegas, Nevada, before returning to Genesis, where she has spent the past seven years in her current outreach role. Genesis has honored her with its Abigail Award in recognition of her faith and courage. Having experienced the shelter's support firsthand, she understands the courage it takes to seek help and the difference it makes when that help is there.Cassandra attributes her success to the counseling and education she received at Genesis. The guidance, support, and knowledge she gained there shaped her growth and strengthened her ability to serve others. Her advice to young women entering the field is to remain open-minded and to seek to understand others, recognizing that every person has their own journey. She encourages them to meet people where they are, not where others expect or want them to be, and to lead with compassion, patience, and understanding. Her own experience taught her that real change begins when someone feels heard and respected, and she believes patience allows survivors to move forward at their own pace.Cassandra sees one of the greatest challenges in her field as ensuring survivors know that support exists and that they are not alone, since many people still struggle to reach out for help. Creating awareness and building trust remain her priorities. She also sees meaningful progress, as churches and faith communities have become more open to acknowledging and addressing spiritual abuse and to serving as safe resources for survivors. She sees her outreach to churches and women's groups as a way to reach people who may never walk through a shelter's doors on their own, and she believes every conversation with a faith community can help someone recognize abuse and find a path to safety. The values that guide her are compassion, understanding, and support, along with meeting clients where they are in their situations.Beyond Genesis, Cassandra serves as a Domestic Violence Commissioner for the City of DeSoto and contributes through the DeSoto Police Clergy. Through this public service, she brings the perspective of survivors to local leadership and community planning. In her free time, she enjoys reading, especially a good love story. Her journey from client to advocate reflects the hope she offers others every day. Cassandra Wesley's life and work stand as a powerful reminder that healing is possible and that no survivor has to walk the path alone.Learn More about Cassandra Wesley:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Influential Women Features Cassandra Wesley: Bringing Hope And Understanding To Survivors Of Abuse And Trauma Daily News Provided By Influential Women October 21, 2026, 13:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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