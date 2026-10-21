Istituto Marangoni Milano Design_Via Verri

ISTITUTO MARANGONI MILANO DESIGN: THE FUTURE OF DESIGN TAKES SHAPE IN VIA VERRI

MILANO, ITALY, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Istituto Marangoni Milano Design embarks on a new chapter in its evolution, strengthening its position as an international design school and a hub for applied research, where education and industry come together to respond to the evolving landscape of design.

Specialising in the luxury and high-end sectors, the School combines Italian design heritage with technological experimentation and entrepreneurial expertise, fostering an educational model that translates research into tangible solutions and prepares professionals to meet the emerging demands of the market.

“We do not simply want to be a school that teaches design. We want to be the place where the future of design is explored and tested before it reaches the market,” says Barbara Toscano, School Director of Istituto Marangoni Milano Design.

This vision takes shape in the new campus at Via Verri 4, in the heart of Milan's Luxury District, between Via Montenapoleone and the Durini Design District. Spanning five floors, the campus features over 500 square metres of laboratories dedicated to prototyping and materials research, alongside a Media & Events Hub, collaborative spaces and a panoramic rooftop designed as a meeting place for the international community.

At the heart of the project is the Advanced Design Research Centre, a hub for applied research and experimentation dedicated to the luxury and high-end sectors. The Centre places particular emphasis on integrating emerging technologies throughout the entire design process, from ideation and concept development to prototyping and product creation, through to communication.

Supporting this approach is an advanced technological infrastructure, including the 3D Printing Farm, the Advanced Prototyping Lab and the AI Innovation Lab, dedicated to exploring the applications of generative artificial intelligence in audiovisual production.

Conceived as a platform for dialogue and collaboration between education, research and industry, the Advanced Design Research Centre brings together companies, institutions, faculty members, researchers and students, fostering interdisciplinary projects and the exploration of innovative materials, production processes, new experiences and business models.

The academic offering spans four key areas: Product Design, Interior Design, Visual Communication Design and the newly introduced Design Innovation.

Undergraduate and postgraduate degree programmes, intensive courses and Master's programmes, complemented by new advanced professional development courses, combine design practice, emerging technologies and a managerial perspective.

This interdisciplinary approach encourages students to move from initial intuition to prototype development, while also addressing economic viability and the creation of new business models.

A distinctive feature of this educational approach is the opportunity to engage with leading figures from the international design community. Mentors for the academic year include Elena Salmistraro for all undergraduate programmes, alongside Marcel Wanders, Luca Fuso, Giulio Cappellini, Carlo Colombo, M+C Saatchi Group, Dimorestudio and Odoardo Fioravanti for the Master's programmes. Projects developed in response to real-world briefs will also be showcased during Milan Design Week.

For the 2026/2027 academic year, the School is further expanding its network of industry collaborations. Ferrari will engage students from the Master's Degree in Communication Design; Cartier will collaborate with the Master in Fine Jewellery Design; and Alessi will promote experimentation in product design, focusing on emerging technologies and Physical AI.

A new partnership with Como 1907 will involve students from Product Design and Digital Design for Immersive Experiences in a project focused on furnishing the club's spaces, bringing together sport, design and lifestyle.

Underpinning this evolution is a human-centred approach to design, recognising human sensitivity, creativity and critical thinking as essential elements of every design process.

The educational challenge is to nurture professionals capable of navigating change, combining the opportunities offered by innovation with a thoughtful understanding of its cultural, social and ethical implications.

“In an era of profound transformation, the new campus has been conceived as a place to imagine and explore possible futures for design and business. We want to offer students and companies a space in which to explore new scenarios, bringing creativity, research and emerging technologies into dialogue. Because innovation is not simply a matter of tools, but above all of vision: technology can expand the possibilities of design, but it is human thinking that defines its meaning and direction,” emphasises Sergio Nava, Director of Education & Global Scientific Director of Design.

Further recognition of the international standing of its educational model comes from Istituto Marangoni's position at 45th in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2026 for Art & Design, entering the global Top 50 for the first time.

The Group reports a 91% employability rate, while students from Milano Design have received prestigious accolades including the D&AD New Blood Awards, Red Dot Design Award, Fendi Design Prize 2026 and A' Design Award.

Instagram: @istitutomarangoni_milanodesign

Istituto Marangoni

Founded in 1935 in Milan as the Istituto Artistico dell'Abbigliamento Marangoni, Istituto Marangoni boasts over 90 years of success in training top professionals in the worlds of fashion, design, and luxury. With a legacy spanning four generations of students from five continents, it has been the launching pad for more than 45,000 luxury industry professionals, including names such as Domenico Dolce, Alessandro Sartori, Gilda Ambrosio, Julie de Libran, Dario Vitale, Francesca Nicoletti, and Rahul Mishra. According to recent research by Doxa, the Group records a significant employability rate of 91%, further confirming the quality of its educational programs and the high level of preparation of its graduates. Today, Istituto Marangoni welcomes approximately 5,000 students each year from 108 different countries across its schools in Milan, Florence, Paris, London, Mumbai, Shanghai, Dubai, Riyadh, Miami*, and Shenzhen*-all key international capitals of fashion, design, and luxury. Istituto Marangoni is ranked 45th globally in its field, according to the QS World University Rankings 2026.

* licensed schools



M&C SAATCHI PR SRL

M&C SAATCHI PR s.r.l.

+39 02 3674 8250

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

ISTITUTO MARANGONI MILANO DESIGN: THE FUTURE OF DESIGN TAKES SHAPE IN VIA VERRI News Provided By M&C SAATCHI PR s.r.l. October 21, 2026, 13:18 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Furniture & Woodworking Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.