JR Wealth Management Analysis: Canada's Cancelled Capital Gains Increase Left Core Tax Exposures In Place

Jonathane Ricci, wealth-orchestration attorney and forthcoming host of the UNJUST MATTERSTM podcast.

Deemed disposition, the 21-year trust rule, TOSI and the QSBC asset test all still apply. What Canadian families should review now.

- Jonathane RicciTORONTO, ON, CANADA, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- JR Wealth Management today highlighted new analysis published on ProsperityOrchestrator, its coordinated-response platform, examining what remains for Canadian families and business owners after the federal government cancelled the proposed increase to the capital gains inclusion rate.The analysis, "The Capital Gains Inclusion Rate Increase Was Cancelled. The Underlying Exposure Was Not.," notes that the 2024 federal budget proposed raising the inclusion rate from one-half to two-thirds, that the effective date was deferred to January 1, 2026, and that the increase was formally cancelled on March 21, 2025, leaving the rate at 50 percent throughout.According to the analysis, the cancellation did not change several mechanics that apply regardless of the inclusion rate: deemed disposition on death, the 21-year deemed disposition rule for most family trusts, the tax on split income (TOSI) rules, and the 24-month asset test that governs Qualified Small Business Corporation (QSBC) share status. The increase to the Lifetime Capital Gains Exemption did take effect and remains current."Families who restructured in 2024 anticipating a rate that never took effect are holding structures built for a policy that does not exist," said Jonathane Ricci, founder of JR Wealth Management. "Families who did nothing are unprotected against mechanics that were never proposed, deferred, or cancelled, because they were never conditional on this bill."The analysis recommends that affected families audit any restructuring undertaken in 2024 and 2025 in anticipation of the rate change, confirm current QSBC status for any shares intended to use the exemption, calendar the next 21-year deemed disposition date for every family trust holding shares, and review TOSI exposure on income flowing to family members who did not contribute capital or labour to the business.Key themes covered in the article include:- Why the cancellation did not remove the underlying planning obligations for private company owners- The 21-year deemed disposition rule as a fixed calendar that does not pause for legislative change- Separating planning driven by headlines from planning a structure requires regardlessThis analysis is for informational purposes only and does not constitute legal, tax, or investment advice. Figures and regulatory status are current as of the analysis's publication and subject to change. Readers are encouraged to consult qualified counsel familiar with their specific facts before acting.The full analysis is available at coverage/regulatory-shifts/.About JR Wealth Management: JR Wealth Management provides comprehensive, coordinated wealth management services for high-net-worth families and business owners, including Managed Legal ExpertiseTM, the coordination of qualified attorneys and licensed professionals within a client's overall plan. JR Wealth Management does not provide legal advice. Investment advisory services, where applicable, are offered through licensed persons who are appropriately registered. Registration does not imply any level of skill or training.About ProsperityOrchestrator: ProsperityOrchestrator is a coordinated-response platform within the JR Wealth Management network, publishing analysis on regulatory, legal, and market developments affecting families and businesses, each paired with a coordinated response.

Jonathane Ricci

JR Wealth Management

+18559468496 ext.

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JR Wealth Management Analysis: Canada's Cancelled Capital Gains Increase Left Core Tax Exposures in Place News Provided By JR Wealth Management October 21, 2026, 13:21 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, International Organizations, Law



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