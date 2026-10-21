Over 40 Awards, One Message: GCC Government HR Leaders Put People First At The 14Th Annual Summit In Abu Dhabi

The GCC GOV HR & Youth Empowerment Awards recognise leaders and organisations across the public and private sectors as the 14th Annual Summit concludes

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The 14th Annual GCC GOV HR & Youth Summit and Awards concluded in Abu Dhabi with the presentation of more than 40 awards to leaders and organisations across the public and private sectors. Held on 20th and 21st October 2026 at the Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel & Residences Emirates Pearl and organised by QNA International, the region's most exclusive B2B public sector HR platform brought together Government Leaders, CHROs, policymakers and change agents under the theme Human Potential Unleashed, Shaping the Future Nations. The GCC GOV HR & Youth Empowerment Awards, presented on the second day, honoured innovation in government HR, youth leadership and nationalisation impact.Over two days, delegates examined the decade ahead for the GCC workforce, from human-centric government and leadership through disruption to Nationalisation 2.0, Agentic AI and the skills-based organisation. Day Two featured executive masterclasses on workforce intelligence and the future organisation, and on retention, trust and resilience in volatile markets, before the prestigious Awards ceremony brought the Summit to a close.Sidh N.C., Director of QNA International, said:“Every organisation and leader honoured this year has shown that excellence in government HR is measured by what it delivers for people. We congratulate all of the winners and thank everyone who made the 14th Annual of the Summit a landmark for the region.”Honouring HR LeadershipThe Awards recognised the senior leaders driving government HR across the region. His Excellency Major General Abdullah Mubarak bin Amer, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police received the GOV HR Visionary Leader of the Year in Public & Government Sector award while His Excellency Brigadier Abdulla Hassan Meftah Al Marzooqi of Dubai Police Headquarters was named GOV HR Leader of the Year in Public & Government Sector. Fatema Mohamed Al Nuaimi of ADNOC Gas was named CEO of the Year in Public & Government Sector.The People First Leader awards went to His Excellency Major General Sheikh Mohamed Abdulla Almualla of Dubai Police Headquarters in Public & Government Sector.Changemakers and Rising LeadersThe Youth Icon of the Year awards were presented to His Highness Captain Sultan Mohammed Abdullah Al Nuaimi of Ajman Police General Headquarters in Public & Government Sector. Lt. Col. Dr. Fatima Obaid Al Shamsi of Ajman Police General Headquarters received the Woman Leader of the Year in the Public & Government Sector award.Employers and HR Teams of the YearShura Council - Kingdom of Bahrain was named Employer of the Year in Public & Government Sector, and National Ambulance received the Employer of the Year in Private Sector award. The GCC GOV HR Team of the Year in Public & Government Sector was awarded to Etihad Rail and to General Directorate of Residency & Foreigners Affairs - Dubai, and Apparel Group was named HR Team of the Year in Private Sector.Digital Transformation and Artificial IntelligenceIn Public & Government Sector, Dubai Police Headquarters was named Digital HR of the Year, while Abu Dhabi Police G.H.Q and Dubai Municipality were recognised as Digital Transformation Pioneers of the Year in Public and Government Sector. In Private Sector, NATIONAL BANK OF KUWAIT (NBK) received the Digital HR of the Year award and MARSH, the Digital Transformation Pioneer of the Year award.The Agentic AI Adoption awards went to ADNOC GAS and Federal Authority for Government Human Resources in Public and Government Sector, and to ADNOC OFFSHORE in Private Sector. ADNEC Group was named AI-Driven Organization of the Year in Public and Government Sector, and Solutions by stc received the same award in Private Sector.Learning, Leadership and National TalentThe Most Distinctive Learning and Development Strategy awards in Public & Government Sector were presented to Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and General Pension Social Security Authority, with ADNOC Offshore recognised in Private Sector. For Best Leadership Development, Dubai Public Prosecution was honoured in Public & Government Sector, and Solutions by stc and MATAR | Qatar Company for Airports Operation and Management in Private Sector. Drydocks World - Dubai FZCO received the Workforce Reskilling & Upskilling Excellence award, and Ras Al Khaimah Police the Inclusive Talent Advancement Excellence award, both in Public and Government Sector.The Best Nationalisation Initiative awards went to Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and Qatar Financial Centre Regulatory Authority in Public & Government Sector, and to Daman - The National Insurance Company in the GCC Private Sector.Employee Experience, Wellbeing and CultureGCC Customs Union Authority and Misk Foundation received the Innovation and Excellence in Employee Experience awards in Public & Government Sector and Private Sector respectively. For Organisation of the Year for Best Happiness Initiative, Department of Human Resources Ajman was honoured in Public & Government Sector and Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank in Private Sector. The Best Employee Benefits and Wellbeing Strategy awards went to Dubai Chambers in Public & Government Sector and again to Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank in Private Sector.DMCC was named Best DEI & B, Reward & Recognition Champions, and Shade received the Excellence in Resilience and Coexistence award in the Private Sector.Youth and Women EmpowermentThe Organisation of the Year for Youth Empowerment awards were presented to EDGE Group and Dubai Municipality in Public & Government Sector and to MASDAR in Private Sector. For Women Empowerment, SHEIKH SAUD BIN SAQR AL QASIMI FOUNDATION FOR POLICY RESEARCH and Ajman Police General Headquarters were honoured in Public & Government Sector, and Zain Group in Private Sector.Honouring the Advisory BoardThe Summit also paid tribute to the members of its Advisory Board, in honour of their exceptional commitment towards HR and youth empowerment: Chairman H.E. Dr. Tayeb Kamali, Vice Chairman H.E. Mohamed Al Marzooqi, H.H. Captain Shaikh Abdulaziz Sultan Al Nuaimi, H.E. Shaika Rana bint Isa bin Duaiji Khalifa, Maitha A. Balfaqeeh and Reem AlRehali.For more information on the Summit and the Awards, visit .

Rutuja Naimish

Waffle Communications

+971 55 428 8496

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Over 40 Awards, One Message: GCC Government HR Leaders Put People First at the 14th Annual Summit in Abu Dhabi News Provided By Waffle Communications October 21, 2026, 13:21 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, International Organizations, Technology, World & Regional



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