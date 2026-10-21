Know Before You Own Launches Free Education Resource For Florida Manufactured Home Buyers

Jessica Trask and photo with website

New website offers a 24-section guide, buyer checklist and FEMA map access for Florida buyers considering homes on owned land or leased lots.

- Adrienne Barker

PORT ORANGE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Know Before You Own has launched a free online education resource for Florida homebuyers, focusing on manufactured and mobile homes.

The website provides a 24-section buyer's guide, a printable and online checklist, and questions intended to help buyers evaluate a prospective home before closing. Topics include roofs, leaks, water damage, inspections, permits, title and repair history, leased lots, park rules, insurance, flooding, drainage, and storm history.

Know Before You Own organizes information around three stages of a possible purchase: checking the home, walking the home, and preparing to close. The resource directs users to the FEMA Flood Map Service Center for address-based flood map information and notes that mapped flood hazards are one part of a broader property review.

The site also includes a media center with project background, the 2026 Florida buyer's guide, and a founder story explaining the consumer experience that led to the project. Know Before You Own states that it is an educational consumer resource and not a law firm, inspection company, engineering firm, insurance agency, mold assessment company, or financial adviser.

The resource is available at

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Media Contact

Jessica

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About Know Before You Own

Know Before You Own is a free, plain-English education resource for Florida home buyers, with particular attention to manufactured and mobile homes. The site offers buyer questions, checklists, guides, and links to public resources intended to help consumers review information before a possible purchase.

Adrienne Barker

PressLaunch

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Know Before You Own Launches Free Education Resource for Florida Manufactured Home Buyers News Provided By PressLaunch October 21, 2026, 13:22 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Natural Disasters, Real Estate & Property Management



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