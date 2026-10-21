Bat Your Lashes Recognized Among Top 10 Must-Visit Lash & Brow Studios In Peoria

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Peoria lash extension studio known for gentle, sensitivity-friendly lash services recognized for a 5.0-star overall rating from its clients.

AZ, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Bat Your Lashes, an eyelash extension studio in Peoria, Arizona, has been named one of the Top 10 Must-Visit Lash & Brow Studios in the Lash & Brow Studios category by the Consumer Ratings Institute. The recognition is based on overall public consumer reviews and a 5.0-star overall rating. It reflects the studio's focus on careful, comfortable lash services for every client, including those who have struggled with lash extensions in the past.

A key part of the Bat Your Lashes approach is its choice of adhesive. The studio uses a plant-based, acrylate-free lash adhesive designed for clients with sensitive eyes or a history of reactions to traditional adhesives. For clients who thought they could never wear extensions again, the studio describes this as a possible second chance, and it recommends a patch test before booking.

Clients can book an initial full set of eyelash extensions, followed by fills to keep their lashes looking full between appointments. Fill options include a one-week mini fill, a two-to-three-week fill and an extended fill for clients returning after three weeks or more. Appointments are scheduled with enough time for careful, unhurried application.

"So many of my clients come to me after being told, or assuming, that lash extensions just aren't for them," said Tana Crackel, Owner of Bat Your Lashes. "Being recognized as one of the Top 10 Must-Visit Lash & Brow Studios, based on what my clients say about their experience, means the world to me. It tells me that taking the time to do things gently and properly is making a real difference."

Bat Your Lashes is owned by Tana Crackel, who has 16 years of experience as a lash artist and has owned the studio since May 2023. She holds more than 20 lash certifications, including anime and color lashing, is a certified UV/LED lashing educator, and runs an Arizona board-approved lash training program focused on ocular health. The studio welcomes clients from Peoria and surrounding communities by appointment, Tuesday through Saturday.

About Bat Your Lashes

Bat Your Lashes is an eyelash extension studio in Peoria, Arizona, owned by lash artist and educator Tana Crackel. It offers full sets and fills with a plant-based, acrylate-free adhesive designed for clients with sensitivities. The studio focuses on gentle, careful application and a comfortable experience for every client.

About the Consumer Ratings Institute

The Consumer Ratings Institute is a national business recognition registry based in New York, evaluating businesses across all sectors using aggregated public review data. The Institute issues recognitions across multiple categories based on publicly accessible consumer reviews.

Tana Crackel

Bat Your Lashes

(602) 999-9985

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Bat Your Lashes Recognized Among Top 10 Must-Visit Lash & Brow Studios in Peoria News Provided By Awardy October 21, 2026, 13:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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