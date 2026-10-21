Tropic Ocean Airways Launches Fort Lauderdale To Key West Flights And Private Charter Water Landings At The Perry Marina

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Scheduled flight service starts November 27 with fares from $199 per seat, and private charter guests can now land on the water on Stock Island

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Tropic Ocean Airways today announced two new ways to reach Key West: the launch of scheduled flight service from Fort Lauderdale beginning November 27, 2026, and private charter water landings at The Perry Marina on Stock Island.

The Fort Lauderdale to Key West flight takes about an hour, with private-to-private terminals, no crowds, and no crawl down US-1. Guests arrive 30 minutes before departure and take in views of the island chain on the way down. Most reach Key West around the time a driver would still be approaching Marathon, leaving more of the day for the island itself.

"Key West deserves an arrival that feels like the start of the trip, not the end of a long drive," said Jason Schmidt, Chief Executive Officer of Tropic Ocean Airways. "Whether you book a seat on our scheduled flight or charter the whole aircraft, you get to the island rested and ready to enjoy it."

Private charters can now bypass the Key West airport and splash down at The Perry Marina, where guests step off close to the marina's pools, waterfront dining, and easygoing dockside atmosphere. Water landings are subject to weather, sea conditions, and operational review.

Charter guests heading into town receive a complimentary transfer to Old Town Key West with code DUVAL. Private charters can be requested at flytropic/private-charter or by calling 954-210-5569.

Scheduled seats on the Fort Lauderdale to Key West route are on sale now. Here's what travelers need to know:

- Service begins: November 27, 2026

- Route: Fort Lauderdale to Key West

- Fares: From $199 per seat

- Includes: Private terminals, free parking, 50 lbs of baggage, and pets welcome

- Book at: flytropic/book

About Tropic Ocean Airways

Headquartered in South Florida, Tropic Ocean Airways provides scheduled flights, private charters, and day trips throughout the Florida Keys, the Bahamas, and regional coastal destinations. Established in 2009, the carrier stands as the global leader in commercial amphibious aviation, running every flight with a certified two-pilot crew and maintaining an ARGUS Gold safety standing.

By pairing naval aviation standards with dedicated guest service, Tropic Ocean specializes in water landings that deliver passengers directly to private residences, remote resorts, marinas, and secluded fishing lodges. Guests enjoy private lounge departures, low-level aerial views, and seamless arrivals that bypass crowded commercial hubs. Learn more at FlyTropic.

Patricia Summerfield

Tropic Ocean Airways

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Tropic Ocean Airways Launches Fort Lauderdale to Key West Flights and Private Charter Water Landings at The Perry Marina News Provided By Patricia Summerfield, Tropic Ocean Airways October 21, 2026, 13:26 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Travel & Tourism Industry



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