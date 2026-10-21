Tylock Nasser Vision Performs First U.S. Commercial Rayone Galaxy Implants For Rangers Voices Buechele And Mclemore

Tylock Nasser Vision Celebrates Performing the First Commercial RayOne Galaxy Implants in the U.S.

The Dallas-Fort Worth practice brings Rayner's spiral intraocular lens to patients weeks after FDA approval, starting with two former MLB players

IRVING, TX, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- On October 13, Taj Nasser, MD, Medical Director of Tylock Nasser Vision, performed the first commercial RayOne Galaxy lens implants in the United States since the lens received FDA approval. His first patients were Steve Buechele and Mark McLemore, two former Major League Baseball players who went on to become broadcasters for the Texas Rangers.

The FDA approved Rayner's RayOne Galaxy and RayOne Galaxy Toric intraocular lenses (IOLs) on September 24, 2026. Galaxy is the world's first spiral IOL. Its non-diffractive optic, designed with an artificial intelligence engine trained on patient outcomes, is built to provide a continuous range of vision from distance to near while reducing the halos and glare some patients notice with traditional multifocal lenses. The toric version also corrects astigmatism. U.S. approval followed a clinical study of more than 250 patients at 10 sites, and the lens is already approved in roughly 75 countries.

“Few careers depend on vision quite like professional baseball,” said Dr. Nasser.“Steve and Mark spent their playing days tracking pitches and their broadcasting careers calling them. We're honored they chose our team to care for their vision.”

Buechele spent 11 seasons in the major leagues as a third baseman with the Rangers, Pittsburgh Pirates, and Chicago Cubs. McLemore played 19 seasons, including five with the Rangers from 1995 to 1999. Both remain familiar voices to Rangers fans through the team's broadcasts.

For Dr. Nasser, the milestone is about improving patient access:“Being first is not the goal on its own,” he said.“The goal is giving patients access to the best options available, delivered with care by a team they trust. We're grateful to Rayner for the partnership, and to Steve and Mark for trusting us with their vision.”

Led by Dr. Nasser, a board-certified, fellowship-trained ophthalmologist, Tylock Nasser Vision has completed more than 100,000 laser vision correction procedures and brings more than 40 years of combined experience to its patients. The practice, which serves as the Official LASIK Surgeons of the Texas Rangers, now offers RayOne Galaxy to cataract surgery and refractive lens exchange patients at its Irving and McKinney offices, alongside LASIK, EVO ICL, PRK, and keratoconus treatment.

Patients who want to learn whether Galaxy is right for them can call 972-258-6400 or schedule a consultation at tylock.

Amanda Kincaid

Tylock Nasser Vision

+1 972-258-6400

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Tylock Nasser Vision Performs First U.S. Commercial RayOne Galaxy Implants for Rangers Voices Buechele and McLemore News Provided By Tylock Nasser Vision October 21, 2026, 13:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.