SEM Court Orders Release Of CJP Leaders Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 21 (IANS) Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka are to be freed after a Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) on Wednesday passed an order for their release from judicial custody in connection with the Jantar Mantar trespassing case.

The two activists were brought to Mandir Marg Police Station for production before the SEM court after the expiry of their previous judicial custody.

CJP Legal Affairs Head Ratna Singh had also arrived at the police station ahead of the proceedings.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi High Court permitted Das and Ranka to withdraw their plea seeking their release and challenging the SEM court's order extending their custody, without expressing any opinion on the merits of the matter.

A single-judge Bench of Justice Subramonium Prasad had asked the counsel appearing for the two activists to consider withdrawing the petition and await the proceedings before the SEM court before pursuing an appropriate legal remedy.

The High Court observed that if the activists secured relief from the SEM court, continuing with the proceedings before it would serve no purpose.

The development comes after SEM Ritu Raj, on Monday, extended the judicial custody of the two CJP leaders till October 21, observing that their conduct raised concerns over the likelihood of a breach of peace and disturbance of public tranquillity.

In its order, the SEM court recorded that the two leaders had allegedly breached bonds furnished before the SEM, South-West District, on October 11 and subsequently committed a breach of peace in the present case.

The magistrate also cited material placed on record by the investigating officer regarding the apprehension of a breach of peace and disturbance of public tranquillity.

The order had further directed the duo to furnish fresh sureties after finding the earlier ones unfit following an inquiry.

Das and Ranka, along with CJP member Ajinkya Shinde, were among 14 people detained on October 13 after they allegedly entered Jantar Mantar through private premises and obstructed police personnel from discharging their official duties. The CJP members were protesting against alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and had raised slogans against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

Delhi Police had earlier opposed their release, citing alleged repeated violations of law and apprehensions that their release could lead to further violations and instigation of others.