Gujarat: Gandhidham Railway Hospital Performs Fourth Knee Replacement Surgery This Year

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, Oct 21 (IANS) A 66-year-old railway beneficiary underwent a successful knee replacement operation at Gandhidham Sub-Divisional Railway Hospital on October 19, marking the hospital's fourth such surgery this year.

The operation was performed at the hospital, which comes under the Ahmedabad Division of Western Railway, by orthopaedic specialist Dr Parth Rathi and anaesthetist Dr Hitesh Shah.

The patient had been suffering from severe knee pain and difficulty in walking and moving around. The procedure involved replacing the damaged knee joint with an artificial joint to help relieve pain and improve mobility.

The latest surgery takes the number of successful knee replacement operations performed at the Gandhidham railway hospital this year to four.

The procedures are being carried out locally, allowing railway beneficiaries to access treatment without having to travel to hospitals in other cities.

Knee replacement surgery is generally performed when damage to the knee joint causes persistent pain and restricts movement.

During the procedure, the damaged joint surfaces are replaced with artificial components, with the aim of reducing pain and improving the patient's ability to carry out daily activities.

The availability of the procedure at the Gandhidham facility could reduce the need for patients and their family members to travel long distances for specialised treatment, easing the logistical difficulties associated with seeking care outside their locality.

The hospital provides medical services to railway beneficiaries in the region. The Ahmedabad Division of Western Railway said it continued to work towards making healthcare facilities more accessible to them.

The latest operation follows three other successful knee replacement surgeries at the hospital earlier in 2026, taking the total for the year to four.

The railway hospital's role in providing such treatment locally is significant for beneficiaries who might otherwise need to seek care at larger medical facilities elsewhere.