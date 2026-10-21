Soha Ali Khan Celebrates 'Shakti' In Women Across Generations This Bijoya Dashami

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 21 (IANS) Actress Soha Ali Khan celebrated the 'Shakti' in women across generations on the auspicious occasion of Bijoya Dashami.

On Wednesday, Soha treated the netizens to some unseen photographs of herself with her mother Sharmila Tagore and daughter Inaaya Naumi Khemu.

In a heartfelt note that went along with the post, the 'Rang De Basanti' actress said that she feels a deep connection with Bijoya Dashami as she sees it as an unbroken thread that ties three generations of the Pataudi woman together- her, her mother and her daughter.

Soha also used the opportunity to reflect on the everlasting bond between a mother and a daughter.

"It reminds me that a daughter is always a daughter, no matter how old she grows or how far she travels. And her mother will always be her home. You never really leave your mother - you take her with you, within you, wherever life leads you," she went on to add.

The 'Chhorii 2' actress also took the festival as a reminder of the tremendous 'Shakti' of a woman.

"It reminds me that strength can be fierce, love can be gentle, and there is tremendous Shakti in us women", she penned.

Talking about how Bijoya Dashami is a celebration of every woman who came before and after them, Soha went on to share, "My mother, myself, my daughter - three chapters of the same story. Today we celebrate the women who came before us, the women we are, and the women our daughters will become. Shakti, in all its forms. Across all our generations. (red heart emoji)."

For those who do not know, Bijoya Dashami, which is also known as Vijayadashami, marks the end of the Durga Puja festival.

It celebrates Goddess Durga, who, with her ten arms each holding a different weapon, represents the multifaceted nature of feminine strength.