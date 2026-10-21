Over 40 Awards, One Message: GCC Government HR Leaders Put People First At The 14Th Annual Summit In Abu Dhabi

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The 14th Annual GCC GOV HR & Youth Summit and Awards concluded in Abu Dhabi with the presentation of more than 40 awards to leaders and organisations across the public and private sectors. Held on 20th and 21st October 2026 at the Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel & Residences Emirates Pearl and organised by QNA International, the region's most exclusive B2B public sector HR platform brought together Government Leaders, CHROs, policymakers and change agents under the theme Human Potential Unleashed, Shaping the Future Nations. The GCC GOV HR & Youth Empowerment Awards, presented on the second day, honoured innovation in government HR, youth leadership and nationalisation impact. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.

Join the waiting list. Earn

Over two days, delegates examined the decade ahead for the GCC workforce, from human-centric government and leadership through disruption to Nationalisation 2.0, Agentic AI and the skills-based organisation. Day Two featured executive masterclasses on workforce intelligence and the future organisation, and on retention, trust and resilience in volatile markets, before the prestigious Awards ceremony brought the Summit to a close.

, Director of QNA International, said:“Every organisation and leader honoured this year has shown that excellence in government HR is measured by what it delivers for people. We congratulate all of the winners and thank everyone who made the 14th Annual of the Summit a landmark for the region.”

The Awards recognised the senior leaders driving government HR across the region.received the GOV HR Visionary Leader of the Year in Public & Government Sector award whileof Dubai Police Headquarters was named GOV HR Leader of the Year in Public & Government Sector.of ADNOC Gas was named CEO of the Year in Public & Government Sector.

The People First Leader awards went toof Dubai Police Headquarters in Public & Government Sector.

The Youth Icon of the Year awards were presented toof Ajman Police General Headquarters in Public & Government Sector.of Ajman Police General Headquarters received the Woman Leader of the Year in the Public & Government Sector award.

was named Employer of the Year in Public & Government Sector, andreceived the Employer of the Year in Private Sector award. The GCC GOV HR Team of the Year in Public & Government Sector was awarded toand to, andwas named HR Team of the Year in Private Sector.

In Public & Government Sector,was named Digital HR of the Year, whileandwere recognised as Digital Transformation Pioneers of the Year in Public and Government Sector. In Private Sector,received the Digital HR of the Year award andthe Digital Transformation Pioneer of the Year award.

The Agentic AI Adoption awards went toandin Public and Government Sector, and toin Private Sector.was named AI-Driven Organization of the Year in Public and Government Sector, andreceived the same award in Private Sector.

The Most Distinctive Learning and Development Strategy awards in Public & Government Sector were presented toand, withrecognised in Private Sector. For Best Leadership Development,was honoured in Public & Government Sector, andandin Private Sector.received the Workforce Reskilling & Upskilling Excellence award, andthe Inclusive Talent Advancement Excellence award, both in Public and Government Sector.

The Best Nationalisation Initiative awards went toandin Public & Government Sector, and toin the GCC Private Sector.

andreceived the Innovation and Excellence in Employee Experience awards in Public & Government Sector and Private Sector respectively. For Organisation of the Year for Best Happiness Initiative,was honoured in Public & Government Sector andin Private Sector. The Best Employee Benefits and Wellbeing Strategy awards went toin Public & Government Sector and again toin Private Sector.

was named Best DEI & B, Reward & Recognition Champions, andreceived the Excellence in Resilience and Coexistence award in the Private Sector.

The Organisation of the Year for Youth Empowerment awards were presented toandin Public & Government Sector and toin Private Sector. For Women Empowerment,andwere honoured in Public & Government Sector, andin Private Sector.

The Summit also paid tribute to the members of its Advisory Board, in honour of their exceptional commitment towards HR and youth empowerment: Chairman, Vice Chairman