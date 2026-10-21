Parenting Tips: Child Psychology And Why Kids Keep Secrets From Parents

"Do not tell mom" or "Dad should not know." Do your kids often share a secret with you but ask you to hide it from your spouse? You should not brush this off as simple childhood mischief.

Kids often tell one parent a secret and beg them to hide it from the other. They might say things like, "Please do not tell mom," or "Dad will get very angry." You might think they are just being naughty, but this behavior goes much deeper. Children do this based on their inner fears and the trust they share with each parent. Psychologists have a clear explanation for why kids play this secret-keeper game.

Children slowly learn what to share and what to keep private as they grow up. They sometimes ask one parent to hide things from the other during this learning phase. You cannot blame a single reason for this habit. The meaning changes based on the child's age, the actual secret, and their motive.

The Child Development Journal published a study on how kids aged four to 12 hide secrets. A parent broke a toy and asked the child to keep it a secret. Researchers then checked if the kids spilled the truth. They found that older children hide secrets much better. Kids who kept the secret actually showed better behavior control techniques.

However, this does not mean hiding facts is always good or that the child is highly mature. They are simply trying to figure out who deserves to know their secrets.

Children know very well that both parents will never react the same way. They feel one parent will listen calmly while the other will just shout. They naturally prefer sharing uncomfortable things with the calmer parent.

A 2006 study observed 276 students from 9th and 12th grades to understand how they share information with parents. Researchers found that teenagers share personal details more with their mothers than their fathers. Trust, a feeling of acceptance, and a sense of responsibility heavily influence how much a child opens up.

We cannot directly apply this teen study to younger kids, but the basic logic remains the same. A child expects mom to talk peacefully and dad to react with anger over a mistake. They will naturally ask mom to hide the mistake from dad. You must understand their fear instead of assuming they want to create fights between parents.

You do not need to worry about every single secret. Children might just want to plan a surprise for your wedding anniversary. They might also need some time to process a personal issue before sharing it. You must respect their personal boundaries in such cases.

But parents must stay alert in certain situations. You need to find the root cause if your child hides important things out of fear of strict punishment. You must also be careful if you are forcing your child to hide your marital fights, financial troubles, or personal issues from your spouse. Children feel completely stuck in the middle of such situations. They start feeling responsible for adult problems, which causes unnecessary mental stress.

The Journal of Youth and Adolescence published a study in 2022 showing that teenagers often avoid sharing personal thoughts and emotions with family members for similar reasons.

You should never blindly agree or immediately scold your child when they ask you to hide something from their mother. You must calmly find out the real reason. You can ask them simple questions like, "What will happen if mom finds out?" or "Are you worried because you made a mistake?" This helps you understand their true feelings.

You must also teach them the difference between normal personal secrets and unsafe situations. You need to assure them that they can always share scary or harmful things with a trusted adult, even if someone forces them to keep it a secret.