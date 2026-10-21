Dubai Announces New Speed Limits On 5 Major Roads From November 1

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Speed limits on five major roads in Dubai will change from November 1, 2026, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced on Wednesday. Limits will increase on three roads and decrease on two, with the changes applying in both directions.

The new speed limits are as follows:

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Speed limits increased:

Al Asayel Street: From 60 to 80 km/h, between Oud Maitha Street and Al Meydan Street. Al Mustaqbal Street: From 60 to 70 km/h, between Sheikh Rashid Street and Al Meydan Street. Latifa bint Hamdan Street: From 60 to 70 km/h, between Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Khail Road.

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Speed limits reduced:

Al Rebat Street: From 100 to 90 km/h, between Marrakech Street and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road. Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah Street: From 80 to 70 km/h, between 2nd December Street and Khalid bin Al Waleed Street.

The changes were made in coordination with Dubai Police. Speed limit signs will be replaced along the affected roads, while speed cameras will be reprogrammed to reflect the new limits ahead of their implementation.

According to the RTA, the adjustments follow a comprehensive engineering and technical study conducted over recent months in collaboration with an international consultant. The study aimed to improve traffic flow, enhance road safety and align speed limits with road characteristics and prevailing traffic conditions.

The changes are also based on the 2026 updates to the technical specifications of the Dubai Speed Management Manual, which incorporates international best practices for balancing traffic efficiency and road safety.

The RTA said speed limits are determined using several engineering and technical criteria, including traffic volumes, road design speeds, the extent of urban development along roads and actual vehicle speeds, assessed using the 85th percentile speed. Pedestrian activity and the presence of other key facilities are also considered.

The authority regularly reviews speed limits and traffic conditions on Dubai's major roads as part of its ongoing road development and traffic improvement projects.

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