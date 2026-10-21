Meeting Between The Burundian Minister Of Foreign Affairs And The Burundian Diaspora Residing In Zambia

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On October 19, 2026, in Lusaka, Republic of Zambia, on the sidelines of the 20th Ordinary Meeting of the Interministerial Committee of the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR), His Excellence Ambassador Édouard Bizimana, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and Development Cooperation, met with representatives of the Burundian diaspora residing in Zambia.

During the discussions, talks focused on various issues relating to the living conditions of the Burundian community established in Zambia, as well as the diaspora's contribution to the socio-economic development of Burundi. Participants in this meeting particularly highlighted the essential role played by the diaspora in achieving the country's development objectives and attaining the Vision of Burundi.

The diaspora representatives also raised the challenges faced by some of their compatriots, notably those related to the lack of legal residency documents. They emphasized the difficulties encountered by undocumented individuals, who are sometimes subject to arrest, detention, and other forms of mistreatment.

To this end, the representatives of the Burundian community requested the support of the Government of Burundi to identify sustainable solutions to this issue. They also pleaded for enhanced accompaniment of the diaspora through mechanisms of guidance, encouragement, and support for the development initiatives and projects they implement in Burundi.

Taking due note of the concerns expressed, His Excellence the Minister reassured his interlocutors of his commitment to faithfully transmit their grievances to the competent authorities. He reaffirmed the Ministry's constant readiness to maintain a constructive dialogue with the diaspora and to promote close collaboration in favor of national development.

In conclusion, the Minister urged members of the Burundian diaspora to scrupulously respect the laws and regulations of the host country, ensuring in particular compliance with legal requirements regarding residency and documentation. He also encouraged them to remain exemplary ambassadors of Burundi abroad and to continue their contribution to the country's influence and development.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministère des Affaires Etrangères du Burundi.