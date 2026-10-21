Federation Of Automobile Dealers Associations Releases Navratri'26 Vehicle Retail Data
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 21st October 2026, New Delhi, BHARAT: The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) today released Vehicle Retail Data for Navratri'26 (Provisional).
Reflecting on Navratri'26 Auto Retail performance, FADA President Mr. Sai Giridhar said:“Navratri'26 tells a fundamentally healthy story. At nearly 11.23 lakh units over ten days, retails are up close to 27% over Navratri'24 - the last truly comparable festive period - with Passenger Vehicles higher by over 10% and Two-Wheelers by more than 32%. The marginal 6.52% dip versus Navratri'25 is largely optical: last year Navratri ran eleven days against ten and coincided with the GST 2.0 roll-out, which pulled a wave of pent-up demand into one extraordinary window. The real standout is electrification - EV retails grew 26.78% and now account for close to 10.5% of festive sales, up from about 7.7% a year ago, showing that India's EV shift has become self-sustaining. As we enter the Dhanteras-to-Diwali wave, we remain cautiously optimistic: affordability is strong, aspiration is rising, and auto retail continues to mirror the enduring momentum of the India Growth Story.”
Disclaimer:
Vehicle Retail Data has been collated as on 21.10.26 in collaboration with Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, Government of India and has been gathered from 1,468 out of 1,469 RTOs.
For the month of Navratri'26, Vehicle Registration Data for 3W, CV and Trac categories are not available for Telangana (TS)
Navratri'25 data cover 11 days, owing to one additional day of Navratri.
Period Considered for Navaratri – From 1st Navratri till Dussehra
a. Navratri'26 – 11th Oct'26 – 20th Oct'26
b. Navratri'25 - 22nd Sep'25 - 02nd Oct'25
c. Navratri'24 - 3rd Oct'24 - 12th Oct'24
About FADA India
Founded in 1964, Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), is the apex national body of Automobile Retail Industry in India engaged in the sale, service and spares of 2 & 3 Wheelers, Passenger Cars, UVs, Commercial Vehicles (including buses and trucks) and Tractors. FADA India represents over 15,000 Automobile Dealerships having over 30,000 dealership outlets including multiple Associations of Automobile Dealers at the Regional, State and City levels representing the entire Auto Retail Industry. Together we employ ~5 million people at dealerships and service centres.
Reflecting on Navratri'26 Auto Retail performance, FADA President Mr. Sai Giridhar said:“Navratri'26 tells a fundamentally healthy story. At nearly 11.23 lakh units over ten days, retails are up close to 27% over Navratri'24 - the last truly comparable festive period - with Passenger Vehicles higher by over 10% and Two-Wheelers by more than 32%. The marginal 6.52% dip versus Navratri'25 is largely optical: last year Navratri ran eleven days against ten and coincided with the GST 2.0 roll-out, which pulled a wave of pent-up demand into one extraordinary window. The real standout is electrification - EV retails grew 26.78% and now account for close to 10.5% of festive sales, up from about 7.7% a year ago, showing that India's EV shift has become self-sustaining. As we enter the Dhanteras-to-Diwali wave, we remain cautiously optimistic: affordability is strong, aspiration is rising, and auto retail continues to mirror the enduring momentum of the India Growth Story.”
Disclaimer:
Vehicle Retail Data has been collated as on 21.10.26 in collaboration with Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, Government of India and has been gathered from 1,468 out of 1,469 RTOs.
For the month of Navratri'26, Vehicle Registration Data for 3W, CV and Trac categories are not available for Telangana (TS)
Navratri'25 data cover 11 days, owing to one additional day of Navratri.
Period Considered for Navaratri – From 1st Navratri till Dussehra
a. Navratri'26 – 11th Oct'26 – 20th Oct'26
b. Navratri'25 - 22nd Sep'25 - 02nd Oct'25
c. Navratri'24 - 3rd Oct'24 - 12th Oct'24
About FADA India
Founded in 1964, Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), is the apex national body of Automobile Retail Industry in India engaged in the sale, service and spares of 2 & 3 Wheelers, Passenger Cars, UVs, Commercial Vehicles (including buses and trucks) and Tractors. FADA India represents over 15,000 Automobile Dealerships having over 30,000 dealership outlets including multiple Associations of Automobile Dealers at the Regional, State and City levels representing the entire Auto Retail Industry. Together we employ ~5 million people at dealerships and service centres.
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