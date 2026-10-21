Learning Spiral Enhances AI-Based Proctoring To Strengthen Digital Exam Security
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) October 2026, New Delhi, India - Learning Spiral is in the process of upgrading its AI-based proctoring system, which will allow universities to be able to notice any cheating activities during online and blended assessments. Given the rise in importance of online exam taking, it is crucial for institutions to detect impersonation and other activities that can undermine the credibility and transparency of the system.
UCanAssess is a digital assessment (online exam) platform developed by Learning Spiral and is best recognized for helping universities and colleges face the challenge of conducting reliable as well as secure digital assessments. The proctoring feature of UCanAssess, which uses Artificial Intelligence, continuously observes the proceedings of the exam and alerts to the possibility of violations. The features include impersonation, the presence of unauthorized tools, and external assistance. The platform not only makes it convenient for exam conducting teams to ensure efficient supervision through the identification of violations, but also helps them manage the assessments conducted across geographical boundaries.
As the technology of virtual exams becomes more widespread, schools and universities need their assessment systems to keep up with the new forms of dishonest behaviour. UCanAssess uses AI technology and can help monitor for any suspicious activity in the exam room.“The beauty of UCanAssess is that it allows us to proctor students through the use of Artificial Intelligence,” said Manish Mohta, Managing Director of Learning Spiral.
AI-driven monitoring will assist educational institutions in identifying events that require further investigation and thereby lessen the need for invigilators to constantly observe every student. This process is very important for universities that are delivering distance exams or for those that have a large number of students. Nevertheless, automated notifications should not be regarded as evidence of malpractice. Human reviewers ought to examine flagged actions in the light of the surrounding circumstances before establishing whether there has been a violation or not, which will allow educational institutions to strike a balance between effectiveness and fairness of investigation.
Learning Spiral's UCanAssess is concerned with enabling educational institutions to enhance the trustworthiness of digital assessments because test forms and various cheating techniques are changing constantly. The proctoring technology in the system's toolkit is meant to contribute to early detection of suspicious activity but still keep human supervision of the process of examining the results. The technique will enable institutions to conduct examinations in a better way while securing the integrity of assessment results.
UCanAssess is a digital assessment (online exam) platform developed by Learning Spiral and is best recognized for helping universities and colleges face the challenge of conducting reliable as well as secure digital assessments. The proctoring feature of UCanAssess, which uses Artificial Intelligence, continuously observes the proceedings of the exam and alerts to the possibility of violations. The features include impersonation, the presence of unauthorized tools, and external assistance. The platform not only makes it convenient for exam conducting teams to ensure efficient supervision through the identification of violations, but also helps them manage the assessments conducted across geographical boundaries.
As the technology of virtual exams becomes more widespread, schools and universities need their assessment systems to keep up with the new forms of dishonest behaviour. UCanAssess uses AI technology and can help monitor for any suspicious activity in the exam room.“The beauty of UCanAssess is that it allows us to proctor students through the use of Artificial Intelligence,” said Manish Mohta, Managing Director of Learning Spiral.
AI-driven monitoring will assist educational institutions in identifying events that require further investigation and thereby lessen the need for invigilators to constantly observe every student. This process is very important for universities that are delivering distance exams or for those that have a large number of students. Nevertheless, automated notifications should not be regarded as evidence of malpractice. Human reviewers ought to examine flagged actions in the light of the surrounding circumstances before establishing whether there has been a violation or not, which will allow educational institutions to strike a balance between effectiveness and fairness of investigation.
Learning Spiral's UCanAssess is concerned with enabling educational institutions to enhance the trustworthiness of digital assessments because test forms and various cheating techniques are changing constantly. The proctoring technology in the system's toolkit is meant to contribute to early detection of suspicious activity but still keep human supervision of the process of examining the results. The technique will enable institutions to conduct examinations in a better way while securing the integrity of assessment results.
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