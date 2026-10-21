Fliphtml5 Unveils A Booklet Maker AI For Effortless Digital Booklet Design

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 19, 2026 12:51 am - FlipHTML5's A booklet maker AI designs digital booklets for training teams and small offices from a short description or an uploaded PDF or Word file.

Workshop facilitators and small-office trainers need booklets for lab safety, product how-tos, and first-week guides. They may finish the wording first, or still need the sections written. FlipHTML5's booklet maker AI ( designs the pages from a short description or from an uploaded PDF or Word file.

Users can type a short description that includes a title, the sections to include, the intended audience, and the desired tone. From that description, the booklet maker AI writes those sections in that tone. For instance, a workshop facilitator might type: "Lab Safety Booklet covering protective gear, lab rules, and emergency contacts, written in a plain, direct tone for new technicians."

Alternatively, users who already have the writing in a PDF or Word file can upload the file. A product how-to that already covers setup steps, care notes, and common questions can be uploaded as a PDF or Word file containing extractable text. The tool reads the text in that file and designs the booklet pages, so users do not have to lay out the pages by hand.

Regardless of the starting point, the AI booklet maker drafts a section outline and selects a layout and color scheme. Users can rename the section titles or change their order, and they can change that layout or color scheme, or set custom colors. From that outline and those choices, the tool designs the booklet pages in minutes.

In FlipHTML5's page editor, users can keep adjusting the booklet after the AI designs it. A photo can be swapped, and a form link or a short video can be placed where readers need it. Animations such as entrance, attention, and exit effects remain available if a page element should draw attention. If users still need spare pages, they can add pages from premade booklet templates ( and replace the sample content with their own. The AI assistant can shorten or translate a long safety note, rewrite a paragraph, fix grammar, or generate images.

Users can place several booklets in a bookcase and share the bookcase with one link. Readers open that link and find each booklet there. A single booklet can still be shared via a link or QR code, embedded on a company site, or sent by email. Users can also check views, reading duration, pages read, and reader location for each booklet.

"Our AI booklet maker offers practical solutions for users to turn ideas into well-designed digital booklets (," said Winston Zhang, CEO of FlipHTML5. "FlipHTML5 also provides other AI tools, such as the AI brochure maker and the AI pamphlet maker, for related publications on the same platform."

For more information about the booklet maker AI, please visit

About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 helps users publish training guides, product booklets, catalogs, magazines, and related page-turning publications. AI drafting, templates, and page editing sit in one place, so those publications can be designed and shared online. Businesses, schools, and publishers can start from a file or a new idea and put the finished work in front of readers.