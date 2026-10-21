Kazakhstan, Bulgaria Launch Joint Business Council To Boost Trade

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakhstan and Bulgaria have signed an agreement to establish a Joint Business Council and have held its first meeting in Sofia, bringing together more than 50 representatives of leading companies from both countries, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan.

The document was signed on October 20, 2026, building on agreements reached by the heads of state of Kazakhstan and Bulgaria.

The event was organized by the Chamber of International Commerce of Kazakhstan (KazCIC) and the Bulgarian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI), with the support of the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Bulgaria and the Kazakhstan-Bulgarian Chamber of Commerce and Industry. The latter brings together around 40 business representatives from both countries.

Kazakhstan's Ambassador to Bulgaria Viktor Temirbayev said the Business Council, established at the initiative of the leaders of the two countries, would serve as a practical instrument for developing bilateral trade, attracting investment and promoting joint projects.

Deputy Chairman of the Board of the National Chamber of Entrepreneurs Atameken, Chairman of the Board of KazCIC and Chairman of the Kazakhstani section of the Business Council Murat Karimsakov briefed participants on the current state and prospects of bilateral trade and economic cooperation. His remarks covered agriculture, information technology, transport, logistics and other sectors.

BCCI Chairman Tsvetan Simeonov emphasized Kazakhstan's strategic role in Central Asia and noted the importance of the country's foreign economic policy in supporting the successful operation of foreign companies in Kazakhstan.

During business-to-business (B2B) meetings, representatives of the business communities discussed promising joint projects in agro-industry, industry, construction, transport, logistics, information technology, and other sectors.

Following the event, the parties agreed to strengthen direct commercial ties and develop a broader range of joint investment projects.