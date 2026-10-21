Atalan To Present New Research On Measuring AI's Real-World Impact And Predicting Nurse Turnover

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Presentations at AAPL Annual Leadership Conference and American Nurses Enterprise Research Symposium will explore how machine learning can help health systems anticipate workforce disruption and measure technology's lasting value

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare leaders cannot afford to wait for turnover to disrupt care or rely on adoption metrics to determine whether AI is delivering results. This month, Atalan, the leading Clinician Retention Intelligence (CRI) platform, will bring new research to two leading healthcare conferences, exploring how data can help health systems see what's coming, measure what matters, and act before problems escalate.

On October 24, Sisi Hu, PhD, Chief Economist at Atalan, will join Ann Cappellari, MD, Chief Medical Information Officer, and Heather Schmidt, DO, System Medical Director, Employee Wellbeing, both from SSM Health, at the AAPL Annual Leadership Conference in Scottsdale, AZ, to present“Beyond the Hype: Measuring What AI Actually Delivers Over Time.” The presentation will examine how health systems can move beyond AI adoption and initial efficiency gains to measure its impact over time.

Presentation Details



Date: October 24, 2026

Time: 11:00 a.m.

Location: AAPL Annual Leadership Conference – Room: Copper Sky DE

Presentation: Beyond the Hype: Measuring What AI Actually Delivers Over Time Presenters: Sisi Hu, PhD, Atalan; Ann Cappellari, MD, SSM Health; and Heather Schmidt, DO, SSM Health



On October 28, Hu and Nancy Blake, PhD, RN, former Chief Nursing Officer of Los Angeles General Medical Center, will present“From Burnout to Departure: Machine Learning Identifies Early Triggers and Protective Factors in Nurse Turnover” at the American Nurses Enterprise Research Symposium, the premier annual event held as a pre-conference to the ANCC National Magnet & Pathway Conference in Chicago. Their presentation will explore how machine learning can reveal factors associated with nurse departure, giving leaders new ways to understand retention risk and identify opportunities to intervene earlier.

Presentation Details



Date: October 28, 2026

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Location: American Nurses Enterprise Research Symposium – Session RS02-B1, Room S405a

Presentation: From Burnout to Departure: Machine Learning Identifies Early Triggers and Protective Factors in Nurse Turnover Presenters: Sisi Hu, PhD, Atalan, and Nancy Blake, PhD, RN, former Chief Nursing Officer of Los Angeles General Medical Center



“Healthcare leaders need to move beyond measuring problems after they happen,” said Hu.“The opportunity is to use data to understand what is changing, identify where action is needed, and take more informed actions before workforce challenges become operational and financial setbacks.”

The research underscores Atalan's mission to transform how health systems approach clinician retention. Its CRI platform analyzes objective operational and clinical data to identify clinicians at risk of departure, uncover contributing factors, and guide proactive interventions up to 12 months in advance. Rather than waiting for resignations or relying solely on retrospective measures, Atalan helps health systems turn existing data into actionable intelligence to strengthen retention, protect clinical capacity, and sustain patient care.

About Atalan

Atalan is the leading Clinician Retention Intelligence (CRI) platform, enabling health systems to identify retention risks up to 12 months in advance. Powered by predictive workforce intelligence and objective operational data, Atalan helps leaders understand where clinician retention risk exists, what factors are driving it, and which actions are most likely to improve outcomes.

The platform prioritizes clinicians, departments, and operating units that may require attention. It uncovers both risk factors and protective factors, helping organizations reduce workforce disruption while strengthening clinician experience. The result is a more stable workforce, protected clinical capacity, stronger patient experience, and improved financial performance.

To learn more, visit .

Media Contact

Atalan

Sharon Golubchik, RAYNZ

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