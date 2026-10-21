Leading US Professional Staffing And Solutions Firm Kforce Selects 1Kosmos To Protect Clients From Hiring Fraud

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Assured identity verification of remotely hired consultants helps prevent candidate impersonation across approximately 17,000 annual placements

EDISON, N.J., Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1Kosmos, a leader in unifying identity proofing and passwordless authentication, announced that Kforce, a publicly traded professional staffing and solutions firm, has selected its identity verification platform to help prevent fraudulent candidates among the approximately 17,000 consultants it places annually.









Beginning in 2024, Kforce saw a rise in candidate fraud, including cases where the person who showed up for the assignment was not the same person the recruiter and client had interviewed. Sometimes Kforce learned of the substitution only when a client raised concerns weeks later. With more than 8,000 consultants on assignment at any given time, candidate fraud threatens clients' trust in Kforce and could give impostors access to client systems.

Kforce had established internal fraud controls and teams to investigate warning signs, but handoffs among recruiters, account managers and client interviewers left a gap in confirming that the person placed was the person hired. The company added 1Kosmos as an independent identity verification step within its existing compliance process so that identity can be checked before the placement begins.

“We put together some stringent processes and internal technology, but we were missing independent ID verification,” said Matthew Nelson, senior director of program management at Kforce.“1Kosmos provides assured identity that the person we interviewed and onboarded is the same person that shows up at our client's location.”

Establishing Verified Identity

With 1Kosmos, every Kforce hire completes a mobile identity check regardless of location. The platform validates a government-issued ID, captures a live facial image and checks that the person completing verification matches the document. Liveness detection helps identify attempts to use a photo, video or deepfake in place of a person. Kforce can verify identity before the consultant starts work, when a mismatch can still be investigated before client access is granted.

Each check creates a record Kforce can review, while role-based access restricts who can see sensitive information. The verification fits into Kforce's existing compliance steps, giving audit, legal and risk teams a consistent control they can explain to clients. Kforce went live with 1Kosmos in less than six weeks without a large-scale integration. Previously, a suspected substitution might surface only after a client called weeks into an assignment; Kforce now checks identity before the first day.

“A recruiter and client can complete an interview and still have a different person arrive on day one,” said Mike Engle, CSO of 1Kosmos.“1Kosmos enables Kforce to address this handoff and verify the person who will start work is the same individual that was hired, while giving its teams a record they can review if a client raises a concern.”

Expanding Verified Identity Across Kforce Processes

Kforce is continuing to evaluate how advancements from 1Kosmos can strengthen identity assurance across its workforce processes. Building on its current use of verified identity before consultants begin assignments, the company is exploring additional opportunities to apply identity verification where trust needs to be established, challenged or re-established over time.

About 1Kosmos

1Kosmos enables remote identity verification and passwordless multi-factor authentication for workers, customers, and residents to securely engage with digital services. By unifying identity proofing, credential verification, and strong authentication, the 1Kosmos platform prevents identity impersonation, account takeover, and fraud while delivering frictionless user experiences and preserving the privacy of users' personal information.

The company conducts millions of authentications daily for major banks, telecommunications providers, technology and service providers, healthcare organizations, and retailers worldwide. 1Kosmos has raised more than $72M in venture capital funding and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey. For more information, visit and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Kforce



Kforce is a solutions firm specializing in technology, finance and accounting, and professional staffing services. Our KNOWLEDGEforce® empowers top companies to achieve their digital transformation goals. We curate teams of technical experts who deliver solutions custom-tailored to each client's needs. These scalable, flexible outcomes are shaped by deep market knowledge, thought leadership and our multi-industry expertise.

Our integrated approach is rooted in 60 years of proven success deploying highly skilled professionals on a temporary and direct-hire basis. Each year, approximately 17,000 talented experts work with the Fortune 500 and other leading companies. Together, we deliver Great Results Through Strategic Partnership and Knowledge Sharing®.

Media Contact:

Marc Gendron

Marc Gendron PR for 1Kosmos

(617) 877-7480

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at