Arsenale Group's Paolo Barletta Selected For Prestigious Historic Hotels Worldwide® Steward Of History And Historic Preservation Award

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WASHINGTON, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Historic Hotels Worldwide® is pleased to announce it selected Arsenale Group's Paolo Barletta as recipient of its prestigious 2026 Historic Hotels Worldwide Steward of History and Historic Preservation Award.

Presented annually by Historic Hotels Worldwide, the official global historic hotel program of the National Trust for Historic Preservation (United States), the Historic Hotels Worldwide Steward of History and Historic Preservation Award recognizes visionary organizations and leaders whose extraordinary commitment has rescued, restored, preserved, and reimagined historic places of international significance. This pinnacle award honors exceptional stewardship that safeguards architectural heritage, cultural identity, and authentic hospitality experiences while ensuring these irreplaceable landmarks continue to inspire future generations. Recipients for the Historic Hotels Annual Awards of Excellence are selected by a distinguished panel of historians, preservation experts, hospitality leaders, and travel media professionals.

Historic Hotels Worldwide recognizes Paolo Barletta, Founder & CEO of Arsenale Group, for his extensive achievements in hospitality and historic preservation, and his longtime passion and dedication to the historic preservation and stewardship of luxury historic hotels in Italy, which includes Orient Express Venezia (1436) in Venice, and Orient Express La Minerva (1620) in Rome. This award honors his commitment to historic preservation, ensuring that future generations can experience the history and stories of these luxury historic hotels in Italy.

Historic Hotels Worldwide honored Paolo Barletta as the recipient of the 2026 Historic Hotels Worldwide Steward of History and Historic Preservation Award at the Historic Hotels Awards of Excellence Ceremony and Gala during the 2026 Historic Hotels Annual Conference at the Williamsburg Lodge, Autograph Collection in Williamsburg, Virginia (USA), on October 15, 2026, in front of an audience of owners, general managers, and other senior decision makers representing many of the finest historic hotels from around the world. The Historic Hotels Awards of Excellence honor historic preservation and timeless hospitality at historic hotels in various categories each year.

Through meticulous restoration, adaptive reuse, and a commitment to authenticity, Arsenale Group has shown how historic landmarks can be preserved and reimagined as exceptional luxury hospitality experiences.

Historic Hotels Worldwide recognizes Arsenale Group's transformation of Orient Express La Minerva in Rome and restoration of the fifteenth-century Palazzo Donà Giovannelli as Orient Express Venezia, both inducted this year, as well as its revival of luxury rail travel through the iconic La Dolce Vita Orient Express and Dream of the Desert. Together, these projects celebrate architectural and cultural heritage while demonstrating that preservation is an enduring philosophy of stewardship.

“Under Paolo Barletta's leadership, Arsenale Group has emerged as one of the world's most innovative champions of heritage preservation,” said Lawrence Horwitz, Executive Vice President, Historic Hotels of America and Historic Hotels Worldwide.“His work has become an international model for how private investment, visionary leadership, and historic preservation can successfully come together to celebrate the past while shaping the future.”

“Heritage carries a responsibility that goes far beyond ownership. We are only custodians of places that existed long before us and, if we do our job well, will continue to tell their stories long after us. For Arsenale, preserving these extraordinary buildings means protecting their identity while having the ambition to give them a new chapter. I believe this is where preservation and progress meet, not in recreating the past, but in ensuring that history remains alive, relevant and capable of inspiring the future. I am deeply honored that this vision has been recognised by Historic Hotels Worldwide,” said Paolo Barletta.

“We are delighted to see Paolo Barletta recognized for his commitment to preserving Italy's extraordinary cultural and architectural heritage,” said Gilda Perez-Alvarado, Group Chief Strategy Officer, Accor.“We share the conviction that true luxury lies in honoring the past while bringing assets to life for new generations, and that through exceptional hospitality, we preserve their stories, ensuring these magical places continue to inspire travelers for decades to come.”

Paolo Barletta is Founder and CEO of Arsenale Group and a member of the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC). His contribution to Italian tourism, hospitality and the promotion of Made in Italy has earned him several industry recognitions. In 2025, he received the Roberto Wirth Award and the Premio Colombo from Federalberghi's National Committee of Young Hoteliers, recognizing his commitment to Italian culture and tourism. In 2021, he was also recognized at the EY Entrepreneur of the Year Awards with the“Innovative Project for the Promotion of Made in Italy” Award.

About Historic Hotels Worldwide®

Historic Hotels Worldwide® is a prestigious and distinctive collection of historic treasures, including luxury historic hotels built in former castles, chateaus, palaces, academies, haciendas, villas, monasteries, and other historic lodging spanning ten centuries. Historic Hotels Worldwide represents the finest and most distinctive global collection of more than 320 historic hotels in 49 countries. Hotels inducted into Historic Hotels Worldwide are authentic historic treasures, demonstrate historic preservation, and celebrate historic significance. Eligibility for induction into Historic Hotels Worldwide is limited to those distinctive historic hotels that adhere to the following criteria: minimum age for the building is 75 years or older; historically relevant as a significant location within a historic district, historically significant landmark, place of a historic event, former home of a famous person, or historic city center; hotel celebrates its history by showcasing memorabilia, artwork, photography, and other examples of its historic significance; recognized by national preservation or heritage buildings organization or located within a UNESCO World Heritage Site; and presently used as a historic hotel. For more information, please visit HistoricHotelsWorldwide.com.

ABOUT ORIENT EXPRESS

Artisan of travel since 1883, Orient Express sublimates the art of travel with its luxury trains, hotels, and sailing yachts. The brand has launched its first hotel, Orient Express La Minerva, in Rome – followed by Orient Express Venezia in 2026. The experience continues with the recent launch of La Dolce Vita Orient Express train, followed by Orient Express Corinthian in 2026, the first of two Orient Express Sailing Yachts, and finally, the return of L'Orient Express train to railways. Since 2022, Orient Express is part of Accor Group's leading collection of luxury brands with a century-old legacy in the hotels and fine dining sectors. In 2024, Accor and LVMH entered into a strategic partnership to accelerate the development of Orient Express. Follow the journey at @orientexpress on Instagram or visit

MEDIA CONTACT

Katherine Orr

Director, Marketing Strategy & Communications

Historic Hotels of America | Historic Hotels Worldwide

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