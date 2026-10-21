5paisa Unveils Dual Calculator Tools to Assist Mutual Fund Planning

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Mumbai, India, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 5paisa Capital Limited today unveiled an upgraded digital calculator suite, providing retail investors with dual-mode analysis for SIP and lump-sum mutual fund investments. The platform update gives users interactive modeling tools to assess potential portfolio growth, manage risk tolerance, and align capital allocation decisions with specific financial goals.

Market movements are influenced by several factors, including economic growth, inflation, interest rates, corporate performance, and global developments. These factors can affect investor sentiment and create uncertainty around investment decisions. While some investors may prefer investing gradually through monthly SIPs, others may consider investing a lump sum when they have surplus funds available. Understanding the differences between these approaches can help investors make more informed decisions based on their financial objectives and risk tolerance.

5paisa Highlights Key Factors Influencing Market Uncertainty and Investor Decisions

The stock market reacts due to a number of factors, such as economic growth, company performance, interest rates, inflation and international events. Such events might affect investors' sentiments and make the market price fluctuate.

In times of uncertanity, many people might hesitate to make a large investment at once. Others may prefer to continue their monthly SIPs rather than wait for a clearer market direction.

However, it is hard to predict the market's next move. Instead of using this prediction to make an investment decision, one should think about investment objectives and risk tolerance, etc.

This is where comparing SIP and lumpsum investments can be useful.

5paisa Explains the Key Differences Between SIP and Lumpsum Investment Strategies

Both approaches allow investors to invest in mutual funds, but they differ in how money is put to work.



SIP investing: You invest a fixed amount at regular intervals, usually monthly. For example, you could invest ₹5,000 every month towards a long-term financial goal. Lumpsum investing: Investing a larger amount in one go. For example, if ₹1,00,000 is available for investment, the entire amount could be invested at once, subject to financial needs and risk tolerance.

With an SIP, capital enters the market gradually. With a lumpsum investment, the entire amount is exposed to market movements from the time it is invested.

Neither approach guarantees better returns. The outcome depends on market performance, the investment period, the mutual fund scheme and other factors.

5paisa Showcases How the SIP Calculator Helps Investors Estimate Potential Returns

SIP calculator gives an estimate of the value of regular investments during the chosen period. To know the value of an investment, users can enter the monthly investment amount along with the expected annualised return and investment period.

For example, consider an SIP of ₹5,000 per month for 10 years.

Assuming an illustrative annual return of 12%, compounded monthly, the investment could grow to approximately ₹11.6 lakh. The total contribution would be ₹6 lakh, while the remaining amount would represent estimated gains.

This is only an illustration. Actual mutual fund returns are market-linked and can be higher or lower than the assumed rate.

Lumpsum Calculator Enables Investors to Evaluate Potential Investment Growth

The lumpsum calculato gives an estimate of the future value of a one-time investment depending on the amount invested, expected annualised return, and investment period.

If an investor invests ₹1,00,000 for 10 years at a yearly rate of return of 12%, the value would be estimated at approximately ₹ 3.11 lakh assuming compounding.

The actual value will depend on market performance and the returns generated by the selected investment.

It is also important to consider whether funds are needed for emergencies, upcoming expenses, or other financial commitments before investing.

5paisa Outlines Key Considerations for Choosing Between SIP and Lumpsum Investments

Before investing, consider these practical points:



Begin by identifying financial targets: Find out how much funds are required and when they are required. This could affect the choice of mutual fund based on the preferred duration of investment.

Check Available Funds: If surplus funds are available after accounting for emergency savings and near-term expenses, investors can evaluate whether a lumpsum investment fits their needs.

Think about making investments regularly: For individuals who receive a regular monthly income or salary, an SIP is a feasible route.

Identify risk tolerance: Both these routes involve risks when investing in a mutual fund. Do not depend solely on market predictions: It would be helpful to use a calculator for comparing different options; however, it does not predict about the future movements in the market.

5paisa Encourages Investors to Compare Investment Strategies and Align Decisions with Financial Goals

While the markets are volatile, comparing the choices before investing is better than attempting to predict how the markets will perform. The SIP calculator allows investors to calculate the future value of investments made in a systematic manner, whereas the lump sum calculator gives insight into a single investment's future value. Using both tools enables investors to compare different investment strategies and decide what suits them based on specific requirements and available funds. Investors can make use of the SIP and lump sum calculators available on 5paisa to analyse different investments with the help of expected returns and time periods. Calculator results are indicative, and actual mutual fund returns are not guaranteed.

About 5paisa Capital Limited

5paisa Capital Limited is an Indian financial services company that provides digital investment and trading services through its online platform. It offers investors access to a range of financial products and tools designed to support their investment and financial planning needs. Through its digital-first approach, 5paisa aims to make investing more accessible and convenient for individuals across India. Its platform provides access to investment products such as stocks, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and other market-linked instruments, subject to applicable terms and eligibility.

Investors can also use online tools and resources to explore investment scenarios and understand different financial products. By combining technology with accessible digital services, 5paisa seeks to help investors make informed financial decisions. All investments in securities and mutual funds are subject to market risks, and investors should review relevant product information before investing.

Investment Risk Disclaimer

Disclaimer: Mutual fund investments are subject to market risks. Please read all scheme-related documents carefully before investing. The returns and calculations mentioned in this article are illustrative and based on assumed rates of return; actual returns may vary and are not guaranteed. SIP and lumpsum calculators provide estimates only and do not predict future investment performance. Investors should assess their financial goals, investment horizon, and risk appetite before making investment decisions. This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice.

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5paisa Unveils Dual Calculator Tools to Assist Mutual Fund Planning

CONTACT: Contact 5Paisa 5Paisa support@5paisa.com