Science News Unveils Its List Of 10 Scientists Making An Impact On Our World

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WASHINGTON, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For more than a decade, Science News has celebrated early- and mid-career scientists tackling some of today's biggest challenges. This year's SN 10: Scientists to Watch list features 10 scientists who are mystery-solvers, teasing out the physics of animal movements and answering perennial problems in theoretical computer science. They are also clue-chasers, looking for signs of extraterrestrial intelligence and identifying every chemical present in food. And they are idea-generators, coming up with new ways to study wildfires and devising never-before-seen materials.

The scientists were nominated by Nobel Laureates and recently elected members of the National Academy of Sciences. A team of Science News writers, many with advanced training in the fields they cover, chose the final 10 for their potential to shape the science of the future.

“The SN 10 is our chance to introduce the people behind tomorrow's headlines,” said Nancy Shute, editor in chief of Science News.“These scientists are asking bold questions, challenging the status quo and taking creative risks. They are already changing how we understand the world. We think people will be as inspired by their stories as we are.”

Starting today, Science News will be introducing these scientists.

Today, we invite you to meet Gabriela Farfan, the Coralyn Whitney Curator of Gems and Minerals at the Smithsonian Museum of Natural History.

The 2026 SN 10 are:



Isabel Angelo, SETI Institute

Sebnem Ece Eksi, Oregon Health & Science University

Gabriela Farfan, Smithsonian's National Museum of Natural History

Jennifer Grenz, University of British Columbia

Stefano Martiniani, New York University

Giulia Menichetti, Harvard Medical School

Dor Minzer, MIT

Víctor Ortega Jiménez, University of California, Berkeley

Rebecca Pinals, Stanford University Yian Yin, Cornell University

“Behind every scientific breakthrough is someone with the curiosity to ask a question no one has answered before and the determination to find an answer,” said Maya Ajmera, President and CEO of Society for Science and Executive Publisher of Science News.“The 2026 SN 10 are extraordinary scientists whose discoveries are expanding the boundaries of what we know and what is possible. We are proud to celebrate their achievements and introduce their remarkable work to the world.”

The full series will be available HERE on November 20.

About Science News

Science News has been covering the latest discoveries in science, technology and medicine since 1921, and is published by Society for Science. It offers readers award-winning news and features, commentary, multimedia and access to archives dating back to 1921. Concise, current and comprehensive, the magazine provides an approachable overview of all fields and applications of science and technology.

Science News Media Group also includes Science News Explores, which makes science accessible for younger audiences, as well as Science News Learning, which brings Science News lesson plans to classrooms across the country.

For more information about Science News, please visit sciencenews.org or follow on Facebook, Twitter /X, and Instagram.

About Society for Science

Society for Science is a champion for science, dedicated to promoting the understanding and appreciation of science and the vital role it plays in human advancement. Established in 1921, Society for Science is best known for its award-winning journalism through Science News and Science News Explores, its world-class science research competitions for students, including the Regeneron Science Talent Search, the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair and the Thermo Fisher Scientific Junior Innovators Challenge, and its STEM outreach programming, which seeks to ensure that all students have an opportunity to pursue a career in STEM. A 501(c)(3) membership organization, Society for Science is committed to inform, educate and inspire. Learn more at new.societyforscience.org and follow us on Facebook, Twitter /X, and Instagram.

Media Contact:

Gayle Kansagor, Society for Science

703-489-1131, ...

A video accompanying this announcement is available at