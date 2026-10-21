Samsara Becomes First Highway Certified ELD Provider

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Industry leader commits to data integrity, reliability and transparency standards as Highway expands the Highway Certified Network

DALLAS, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Highway, the leading provider of Carrier Identity® solutions, today announced that Samsara, the pioneer of the Connected Operations Platform, has become the first Highway Certified ELD Provider. A San Francisco-based IoT company, Samsara provides a cloud platform that combines hardware, software and AI to give businesses in the transportation, logistics, construction and other physical operations industries real-time visibility into their vehicles, equipment and operations. This designation expands the Highway Certified Network into electronic logging devices and telematics data.

The Highway Certified Network establishes standards and shared accountability for the third-party data sources critical to freight brokers when making carrier selection, compliance and risk-management decisions. Highway launched the network earlier this year with Highway Certified Insurance Agencies and is now extending the framework to ELD providers. As a Highway Certified ELD Provider, Samsara has committed to defined standards around the integrity, availability, timeliness and reliability of vehicle and location data made available to Highway.

“ELD data has become an important part of how brokers determine whether a carrier has the capability needed to haul a load,” said Marshall Smith, Head of the Certified Network at Highway.“The trust in that signal hinges on the quality and provenance of the underlying data. Samsara stepping forward as our first Certified ELD Provider is powerful.” Carrier-owned ELD information provides a strong signal within Highway's broader Carrier Identity® platform to help verify motor carriers, vehicles and operating activity. Vehicle identifiers and VIN information can be compared against insurance and other credentialing information to identify inconsistencies, while current and historical location information can support carrier verification, fraud detection, shipment execution and in-transit monitoring.

Highway Certified ELD Providers agree to standards designed to ensure that data used for these purposes originates from legitimate ELD devices and accurately represents the associated vehicle. The data must also remain timely and available through production-grade integrations and is supported by defined operational and service expectations.

“Samsara has built its platform around trusted, high-quality operational data and we are proud to be the first ELD provider to participate in Highway's Certified Network,” said Ryan Yu, VP of Telematics AI, Samsara.“Motor carriers benefit when the systems they depend on can exchange reliable data with clear standards and accountability.”

The certification also establishes expectations around regulatory standing. Certified providers are required to maintain applicable ELD devices in good standing with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration and provide notice of material regulatory or technical developments that could affect Highway's ability to rely on the data.

For freight brokers, the expansion of the Highway Certified Network creates another source of stronger, more dependable signals at the point of carrier selection and throughout shipment execution. Motor carriers using Certified ELD Providers can benefit from trusted connectivity that helps Highway customers more confidently verify their identity, equipment and operations.

“The freight industry does not have a shortage of data. It has a shortage of data you can confidently act on,” said Michael Caney, Chief Commercial Officer at Highway.“Certification is our way of separating connectivity from trust. An integration tells you two systems can talk to each other. Certification tells you the participant providing that information has agreed to standards around what the data is, where it comes from and how reliably it will be delivered.”

Additional ELD providers are expected to join the Highway Certified Network. Highway intends to continue expanding certification compliance and risk decisions within the brokered freight ecosystem.

About Highway

Highway is the leading technology provider specializing in Carrier Identity® solutions for freight brokers, empowering them to reduce fraud and streamline the digital booking process. By automating compliance, Highway gives brokers the ability to enforce an all-new standard, enabling them to efficiently identify the right carrier for every load and build their network with speed and security. With a commitment to transparency, trust and truth, Highway equips brokers with the data necessary to focus on delivering exceptional service while driving business growth without fear of fraud. For more information, visit highway.com.

About the Highway Certified Network

The Highway Certified Network is a program of shared accountability designed to close the gaps that bad actors exploit in the brokered freight ecosystem. The network establishes standards for the service providers whose data informs carrier decisions, creating stronger signals, improved carrier quality and better risk outcomes for participants across the freight market.

The network launched with Highway Certified Insurance Agencies and now includes Highway Certified ELD Providers. Additional categories of service providers are expected to follow.

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