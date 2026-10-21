Virtuozzo Named A Major Player In The 2026 IDC Marketscape For Worldwide Private Cloud Infrastructure Software Platforms

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Recognition comes as Virtuozzo advances its unified infrastructure solution to help service providers, SaaS companies, and enterprises simplify operations and improve efficiency

BELLEVUE, Wash., Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtuozzo, a leader in infrastructure software for AI and the cloud, today announced it has been named a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Private Cloud Infrastructure Software Platforms 2026 Vendor Assessment (Doc #US54490426, October 2026).

“Service providers, SaaS companies, and enterprises share a common priority: delivering more value from infrastructure without adding operational complexity,” said Kurt Daniel, CEO of Virtuozzo.“Our unified solution helps them use resources efficiently, simplify operations, and grow on their own terms. We believe our recognition as a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape reflects the progress we are making in building a lasting foundation for cloud and AI services.”

Virtuozzo Infrastructure System (V/IS) brings an optimized operating system, orchestration, management, automation, and protection together in one solution. It helps service providers deliver cloud services, SaaS companies operate infrastructure for their applications, and enterprises manage private environments with greater efficiency and control.

V/IS helps organizations reduce the cost and effort of running private cloud infrastructure. Centralized management and automation enable teams to support more workloads and customers without a matching increase in operational overhead. For service providers, this supports healthier margins; for SaaS companies and enterprises, it frees resources for application development and business priorities.

Virtuozzo supports deployments from smaller sites with one or two servers to large production clusters. Organizations can operate infrastructure themselves, work through partners, or use Virtuozzo's managed cloud services. Compute, networking, and storage are managed together, allowing teams to apply a consistent operational approach across different workloads and deployment sizes.

Learn more about Virtuozzo Infrastructure System and how it can support your cloud and AI workloads at .

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each supplier's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of technology suppliers can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective suppliers.

About Virtuozzo

Virtuozzo is a provider of infrastructure software for AI and the cloud. The company offers an optimized operating system plus orchestration, management, automation, and protection for cloud services, SaaS, AI, and enterprise use cases. Virtuozzo delivers mainframe-like efficiency, performance, reliability, versatility, and security for more than 100,000 companies in over 100 countries. For more information on Virtuozzo, please visit.

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