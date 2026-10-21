NRD Companies Reports Strong First Half Performance With Revenue Up 15 Percent And EBITDA Rising 57 Percent

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) October 21st, 2026 Vilnius, Lithuania, NRD Companies, a global software development and consulting group specializing in Digital Public Infrastructure, GovTech and FinTech solutions, generated consolidated revenue of EUR 6.42 million in the first half of 2026, an increase of 15 percent compared with the same period last year. EBITDA rose by 57 percent to EUR 1.07 million, while net profit increased by 147 percent, from EUR 0.26 million to EUR 0.65 million.

The results build on strong performance in 2025, when revenue increased by 20 percent to EUR 11.93 million and adjusted EBITDA reached EUR 1.93 million. In H1 2026, gross profit rose by 27 percent to EUR 3.01 million and the adjusted EBITDA margin increased from 12.2 percent to 16.7 percent demonstrating stronger operational efficiency. The Group generated revenue in 21 countries, with markets outside Lithuania accounting for 51 percent of total revenue.

“The stronger performance reflects a combination of factors: the merger of NRD Systems and ETRONIKA, the alignment of processes and improved operating efficiency, continued technological advancement of our solutions, and the stronger reputation NRD Companies has built through successful international delivery. Together, these factors give us a more scalable platform for growth and greater capacity to serve customers across our priority sectors,” said Mindaugas Glodas, CEO of NRD Companies.

NRD Digital, formed through the merger of NRD Systems and ETRONIKA at the end of 2025, now serves as the Group's principal technology development and implementation centre. The consolidated organization enables NRD Companies to allocate subject matter expertise more efficiently and serve customers across the public and private sectors by implementing its proprietary and tailored digital solutions.

The integration also supports consistent cybersecurity, information security, quality and environmental management practices aligned with ISO 27001, ISO 9001 and ISO 14001. These capabilities strengthen the Group's ability to deliver and support critical digital systems for institutions that require reliability, regulatory compliance and long-term operational continuity.

Several projects from the first half of the year demonstrate NRD Companies' competitiveness and deep subject matter expertise in tax administration, registries and digital government. For the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority, the Group advanced a Fiscalization Data Management System based on its VFDMS platform, enabling real-time validation of fiscal data and stronger tax compliance controls. In Belize, NRD Companies continued enhancing the Online Business Registration System and developing a Licensing Management Information System to streamline registration, licensing and regulatory supervision. The Group also worked with the Inter-American Development Bank and the Pan American Health Organization on the Pan-American Highway for Digital Health, which will enable secure cross-border exchange of clinical data. In Lithuania, it completed the Mano Muitinė customs services portal and delivered a Digital Transformation Strategy for the Central Project Management Agency.

The Group also introduced its External Technical Teams service, giving customers flexible access to programmers, business analysts and project management teams with subject matter expertise relevant to the systems being developed or modernized.

Looking ahead, NRD Companies will pursue two complementary growth paths: expanding its proprietary platforms and repeatable solutions, while deepening high-value advisory relationships with public institutions and regulated industries. The Group will also continue developing its international pipeline and partnerships in priority markets.

“We see governments around the globe investing in secure digital infrastructure, and we are confident in the opportunities ahead. Advancing our own platforms and solutions gives us an important competitive advantage and enables more repeatable delivery across markets. At the same time, we will continue providing high-quality GovTech consulting services, helping institutions strengthen data governance, prepare for the responsible use of artificial intelligence and modernize their digital services,” Mindaugas Glodas added.

About NRD Companies

NRD Companies is a global information technology and consulting group operating in the GovTech and FinTech sectors. The Group specializes in the governance and development of economic digital infrastructure for governments, registries, tax administrations, financial institutions and national postal services. Incorporated in Norway and headquartered in Lithuania, NRD Companies brings over 30 years of experience, employs more than 120 professionals, and has successfully delivered projects in over 60 countries worldwide.

The person authorized to provide additional information:

Kazimieras Tonkūnas

INVL Technology Managing Partner

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