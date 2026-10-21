Hotline, MLB, And MLBPA Unite To Support Baseball Players And Their Families

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Partnership will provide specialized resources and raise awareness about domestic violence among fans

AUSTIN, TX, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the National Domestic Violence Hotline (The Hotline), Major League Baseball (MLB) and the Major League Baseball Players Association (MLBPA) announced a new partnership to support MLB players, families and fans affected by domestic violence. With Domestic Violence Awareness Month underway and the 2026 World Series presented by Capital One set to draw millions of viewers, the partnership presents a unique opportunity to drive awareness about domestic violence while providing crucial support to MLB players and their families.

Just this July, The Hotline answered its 8 millionth contact - the equivalent of about two full seasons of attendance at Dodger Stadium, or enough to fill every seat at Fenway Park for more than 200 straight games. This is just a fraction of the nearly 10 million people affected by domestic violence each year.

The partnership includes specialized advocate training and customized resources for MLB players and their families, in addition to existing access to The Hotline's 24/7 services via call, chat and text. It will also support The Hotline's capacity to respond to increased calls, chats and texts generated by the visibility the partnership will foster - helping ensure timely, confidential support remains available as awareness and demand grow.

“Every institution and employer in America has a role to play in preventing and addressing domestic violence,” said Katie Ray-Jones, CEO of the National Domestic Violence Hotline.“We are encouraged whenever industry leaders, such as MLB and the MLBPA, step up to the plate to support victims and survivors of domestic violence. Sports hold a unique space in our culture. They bring people together and can help normalize the conversation about domestic violence.”

“The MLBPA and our Players are proud to support the National Domestic Violence Hotline and its commitment to helping those affected by abuse,” said Leonor Colon, Managing Director, International and Domestic Player Operations.“By using our collective platform, we can help raise awareness, encourage conversations, and remind anyone who needs support that they are not alone. Through baseball, we can help bring greater visibility to the Hotline's essential work and support it offers.”

“The Hotline offers critical support and valuable real-time resources for individuals and families affected by domestic violence situations,” said April Brown, MLB Senior Vice President, Social Responsibility.“Our intention is that Major League Baseball and its Postseason can shine a light on this issue while informing fans about the kind of help that the Hotline can offer for people who need support.”

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The National Domestic Violence Hotline is the only 24/7 center in the nation that has access to service providers and shelters across the United States and its territories. The Hotline provides essential tools and support to help survivors of domestic violence live their lives free of abuse. Through phone, chat and text services, The Hotline offers confidential support, information, safety planning and referrals to local resources.

MLB Together is Major League Baseball's social impact and corporate social responsibility platform. Rooted in the belief that the game is at its best when it reflects the communities it serves, MLB Together brings to life MLB's commitment to youth development, equity and inclusion, community engagement, sustainability, and support for those in need. MLB Together aims to connect fans, players, local organizations and all 30 Clubs in a shared mission to make a difference-together. For more information about MLB Together, visit MLBTogether.com.

CONTACT: Lisa Lawrence National Domestic Violence Hotline...