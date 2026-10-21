Cyabra Named A Sample Vendor In 10 Gartner® Hype Cycletm Reports

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) As digital threats grow more sophisticated, Cyabra continues to help governments and enterprises detect coordinated manipulation and protect digital trust.

New York, NY, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cyabra, Inc. (Nasdaq: CYAB) (“Cyabra“ or the”Company“), an artificial intelligence (“AI“)-powered platform that helps governments and enterprises detect coordinated manipulation and protect digital trust, today announced it has been named a“Sample Vendor” in 10 separate 2026 Gartner Hype Cycle reports[1]. The citations span Digital Banking Transformation, Generative AI, AI Governance, Life Science Enterprise Technologies, Artificial Intelligence in Insurance, AI in Supply Chain, Digital Marketing, Intelligent Health, Public Safety and Law Enforcement, and Emerging Technologies.[2]

Across these reports, Cyabra is named under two categories: TrustOps, cited in the Digital Banking Transformation, Artificial Intelligence in Insurance, and Digital Marketing reports. Disinformation Security, cited in the Generative AI, AI Governance, Life Science Enterprise Technologies, AI in Supply Chain, Intelligent Health, Public Safety and Law Enforcement, and Emerging Technologies reports

Cyabra believes its inclusion across two related categories in 10 unrelated industry reports reflects the breadth of demand for coordinated manipulation and authenticity detection as organizations across sectors confront synthetic and inauthentic activity online.

In its Hype Cycle for Digital Marketing, 2026, Gartner assigns the TrustOps category a benefit rating of”Transformational”, its highest benefit rating, with mainstream adoption expected within two to five years. In its Hype Cycle for AI Governance, 2026, Gartner assigns the Disinformation Security category a benefit rating of”High”, with mainstream adoption expected within five to ten years. Cyabra believes this reflects a broader shift, as organizations move from treating online manipulation as a communications afterthought to a core operational and governance risk.

Cyabra was recognized as a Market Shaper in the inaugural 2026 Gartner® Emerging Market QuadrantTM for Narrative Intelligence - Startup Vendors. Cyabra's full announcement of that recognition is available here. Cyabra believes its inclusion in these reports, together with its recognition in the Emerging Market QuadrantTM, reflects both the breadth and depth of the market's shift toward evidence-based authenticity and coordination detection.

Independent of Gartner's research, Cyabra believes it is well positioned to serve this expanding market. The Company's platform analyzes actors, behaviors, and content across digital channels to identify coordinated inauthentic activity and translate it into evidence-based action, and Cyabra has continued to expand its footprint across regulated industries, government agencies, and global enterprises.

“Being named a Sample Vendor across ten Gartner Hype Cycle reports this year is the kind of signal our investors and the broader market watch closely. We believe that it points to a category that's expanding well beyond any single industry, at a moment when enterprise and government investment in this space is accelerating,” said Dan Brahmy, Co-Founder and CEO of Cyabra.

“What this tells the organizations we talk to is that coordinated manipulation isn't a problem they can defer. It's become a cross-functional risk that communications, security, and risk teams all now must plan for”, said David Low, Cyabra's Chief Marketing Officer.

Gartner Diclaimer:

Gartner, Emerging Market Quadrant for Narrative Intelligence - Startup Vendors, 26 June 2026,

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

[1]: GARTNER and Hype Cycle are registered trademarks and service marks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

[2] GARTNER Hype Cycle citations:



1. Gartner, Hype Cycle for Digital Banking Transformation, 2026, Alistair Newton, 14 June 2026

2. Gartner, Hype Cycle for Generative AI, 2026, Arun Chandrasekaran, 19 May 2026

3. Gartner, Hype Cycle for AI Governance, 2026, Svetlana Sicular, 20 July 2026

4. Gartner, Hype Cycle for Life Science Enterprise Technologies, 2026, Evun Wyer, 27 May 2026

5. Gartner, Hype Cycle for Artificial Intelligence in Insurance, 2026, Kimberly Harris-Ferrante, 15 June 2026

6. Gartner, Hype Cycle for AI in Supply Chain, 2026, Christian Titze, 23 July 2026

7. Gartner, Hype Cycle for Digital Marketing, 2026, Claudia Ratterman and Eric Schmitt, 9 July 2026 (ID G00850565)

8. Gartner, Hype Cycle for Intelligent Health, 2026, Faith Adams, 10 June 2026

9. Gartner, Hype Cycle for Public Safety and Law Enforcement, 2026, Mike Shevlin, Cesar Lozada, and Michael Berkholtz, 2 August 2026 (ID G00846318)

10. Gartner, Hype Cycle for Emerging Technologies, 2026, Christian Stephan, 22 July 2026

About Cyabra

Cyabra is an AI-powered narrative intelligence company that helps national security and defense organizations, government agencies, brands, communications agencies, and global enterprises restore trust and authenticity online by analyzing manipulated content, coordinated behaviors, and inauthentic actors. The platform helps teams understand who is operating, how activity is amplified, and where coordinated activity is shaping perception, translating evidence into clear mitigation steps. By reducing ambiguity and misdirected response, Cyabra enables proportionate, evidence-led action when clarity matters most.

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical statements of fact and statements regarding Cyabra's intent, belief, or expectations, including, but not limited to, statements regarding Cyabra's future results of operations and financial position, planned products and services, business strategy and plans, market size and growth opportunities, competitive position and market trends. Some of these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words, including”may”,”should”,”expect”,”intend”,”will”,”estimate”,”anticipate”,”believe”,”predict”,”plan”,”targets”,”projects”,”could”,”would”,”continue”,”forecast“ or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar expressions. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses its beliefs regarding the growing relevance of coordinated manipulation and authenticity detection across industries, the anticipated growth and adoption of related technologies, the significance of Gartner's research and the Company's inclusion therein, the expected expansion of market demand and investment in this area, and the Company's belief that it is well positioned to capitalize on emerging market opportunities and serve government and enterprise customers. These statements relate to future events and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include those set forth in Cyabra's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Cyabra undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.