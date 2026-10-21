CMI Media Group And Compas Promote Leanne Smith To Chief Data Privacy Officer To Advance Enterprise Governance And Address Evolving Industry Landscape

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CMI Media Group, a WPP company (NYSE: WPP), alongside sister agency Compas, today announced the promotion of Leanne Smith to Chief Data Privacy Officer across both organizations. The dual-agency appointment underscores sustained business growth and a strategic commitment to staying ahead of evolving client needs, emerging technologies, and complex global regulatory frameworks.

As healthcare marketing and life sciences media navigate increasingly intricate privacy mandates, rapid advancements in AI, and expanding data ecosystems, Smith's elevation ensures both CMI Media Group and Compas continue to set the industry standard for responsible, future-proof innovation. In her role across both agencies, Smith will lead a specialized team of experts spanning data management, automation, reporting, privacy, and compliance. She will oversee the enterprise-wide integration of new technologies, data sources, and operational processes, ensuring that all data practices remain sustainable, repeatable, measurable, and strictly aligned with global regulations, Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), and industry standards.

As the designated agency Data Privacy Officer, Smith owns the enterprise privacy program for both organizations, safeguarding strict adherence to key regulations-including HIPAA, GDPR, CCPA, emerging U.S. state-level privacy mandates, and Network Advertising Initiative (NAI) guidelines-while actively championing a progressive data ethics framework.

“Leanne has consistently demonstrated exceptional vision, strategic awareness, and a passion for translating complex business needs into actionable data strategies,” said Paul Kallukaran, Chief Data & AI Officer.“Our clients want the assurance that their data practices are compliant, resilient, and built to withstand shifting regulatory landscapes. Under Leanne's leadership over the past five years, the Data Analytics team nearly doubled and expanded to include critical Business Intelligence and Business Process functions. Her deep expertise makes her the ideal leader to drive enterprise privacy and data governance forward across our organizations as we continue our strong growth trajectory.”

A recognized industry pioneer with more than 25 years of experience and two decades within the organization, Smith has played an integral role in positioning the agencies as early innovators in advanced analytics technologies and practices. Her appointment to this cross-agency C-suite role solidifies both organizations' proactive stance in safeguarding client and consumer data while empowering high-performance scientific and commercial campaigns.

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CMI Media Group, a WPP company (NYSE: WPP, ), is a global, full-service media agency focused solely on health, wellness, pharmaceutical marketing and medical communication. CMI Media Group's core offerings include Audience Strategy, Planning, Development, and Insights; Data and Analytics; Buying and Investment; and Direct Response and Customer Experience. As the leading media resource for the world's top healthcare companies, CMI Media Group brings together leading technology, data, and talent to deliver seamless capabilities for clients. CMI Media Group is part of WPP, the trusted growth partner for the world's leading brands and therapies. Powered by exceptional talent and our agentic marketing platform WPP Open, WPP unites cutting-edge media intelligence and data solutions, creativity, production, enterprise solutions and expert strategic counsel. CMI Media Group has been recognized as a leader in inclusivity, talent retention and employee development as well as one of the industry's best places to work. To apply for a position within our teams visit Text>

About Compas

For over 35 years Compas has been partnering with the industry's leading media providers, as well as up-and-coming innovators – representing all channels and tactics – positioning them for success with healthcare clients and agencies. As stewards of its clients' media investments, Compas is committed to enforcing the highest standards of buying execution, effectiveness, transparency and accountability while leveraging its clients' collective buying power through a consortium that unlocks incremental savings. Compas is certified by the National Minority Supplier Diversity Council as a minority-owned-and-operated business and generates significant Tier 1 and Tier 2 Diverse Spend. Compas has been recognized as one of the industry's best places to work, offering industry-leading development and retention. To apply for a position within our teams visit .

Press contact:

Carly Kuper

610-731-5409

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