Women's Health Market In The U.S. To Hit $99.7B By 2032 Driven By Menopause Care, Fertility Services, And Digital Health, Reports Mordor Intelligence

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Women's health market in the U.S. is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.67% through 2032, supported by rising awareness of women-specific health conditions, growing demand for preventive screenings, and increasing adoption of advanced diagnostic and treatment options.

Hyderabad, India, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report by Mordor Intelligence, the U.S. women's health market size is projected to grow from USD 79.37 billion in 2027 to USD 99.72 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 4.67% during the forecast period (2027–2032). Market growth is supported by increasing demand for contraception and family planning, fertility diagnostics, menopause management, preventive screening, and more accessible care delivery models.

The U.S. women's health market is evolving beyond traditional reproductive care to address health needs throughout women's lives, including fertility, chronic gynecological conditions, menopause, and breast health. Pharmaceutical treatments remain a major component of the market, while diagnostics, medical devices, and digital health platforms are expanding access to specialized services.

Greater recognition of menopause as a treatable condition, rising use of assisted reproductive technologies, and growing employer interest in fertility benefits are also shaping demand. In parallel, virtual consultations, home-based diagnostics, and in-office procedures are helping providers offer more convenient care while broadening access to women's health services.

Vascular Closure Device Market Share by Region

North America holds a significant position in the women's health market, supported by advanced healthcare infrastructure, established access to specialized reproductive services, growing awareness of menopause management, and strong adoption of digital healthcare solutions. The region benefits from the availability of fertility treatments, preventive diagnostics, and innovative therapies addressing women's health needs across different life stages.

Europe represents an important market for women's health, driven by established healthcare systems, increasing focus on preventive care, and demand for reproductive health services and treatments for gynecological conditions. Growing attention to menopause management, access to specialized clinical services, and continued development of women-focused healthcare programs support regional market demand.

Asia-Pacific is expected to offer significant growth opportunities, supported by expanding healthcare infrastructure, rising awareness of women's health conditions, and improving access to fertility services and diagnostic technologies. Increasing healthcare investments, growing demand for reproductive healthcare, and wider adoption of digital health platforms across countries such as China, India, and Japan are contributing to the region's growth potential.

U.S. Women's Health Market Trends & Forecast

Growing Demand for Specialized Support During Menopause

Menopause care is becoming a more prominent part of women's healthcare as awareness increases and treatment options develop. The FDA's 2025 approval of elinzanetant expanded non-hormonal treatment options for menopause-related hot flashes, while its February 2026 labeling changes for six hormone therapy products may help address long-standing prescribing concerns. Menopause management is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.56% through 2032, reflecting rising demand for symptom management and more structured clinical support.

Fertility Care Advances Through Improved Testing and Treatment Access

Fertility diagnostics and assisted reproductive technologies are important contributors to the U.S. women's health market. Greater use of infertility testing, fertility treatments, and reproductive endocrinology services is supporting demand across clinics and specialized centers. Employer-sponsored fertility benefits and new care models may further improve access for eligible patients, while diagnostic and treatment providers continue to develop more convenient care pathways.

Virtual Care Models Reshape the Women's Healthcare Experience

Digital health solutions are creating new opportunities for women to access consultations, treatment guidance, and ongoing support. Virtual platforms can connect patients with providers for reproductive health, menopause, and other specialized services without requiring every interaction to take place in person. Digital health solutions are projected to record a CAGR of 7.25% through 2032, making them the fastest-growing offering segment in the market.

“Women's health is increasingly being addressed through care models that span reproductive health, fertility, menopause, and preventive services. Continued development of treatment options, combined with digital access and evolving coverage models, is creating opportunities for providers and companies to respond to a broader range of patient needs,” says Soumya Goud, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence.

U.S. Women's Health Market Segmentation Overview

The U.S. women's health market is segmented by offering, application, care setting, age group, and distribution channel.

By Offering

Pharmaceuticals

Medical devices

Diagnostics

Digital health solutions

Nutraceuticals and wellness products

By Application

Contraception and family planning

Fertility and reproductive endocrinology

Menopause management

Osteoporosis prevention and treatment in women

Endometriosis and uterine fibroids

PCOS management

Breast health and screening-linked care

By Care Setting

Hospitals

OB-GYN clinics

Fertility centers

Diagnostic laboratories

Retail and mail-order pharmacies

Telehealth and virtual women's health platforms

By Age Group

Adolescents and young adults

Reproductive-age women

Perimenopausal women

Postmenopausal women

By Distribution Channel

Hospital pharmacies

Retail pharmacies

Online pharmacies

Specialty pharmacies

Direct-to-consumer and employer channels

The market's segmentation reflects a shift toward more comprehensive care across different life stages. Pharmaceuticals currently account for the largest share by offering, while digital health solutions are expected to grow rapidly. By application, contraception and family planning remain the largest category, while menopause management is projected to expand at a faster pace. Telehealth platforms and online distribution channels are also gaining relevance as patients seek convenient access to consultations and treatments.

U.S. Women's Health Market Competitive Outlook

The U.S. women's health market includes pharmaceutical companies, medical device manufacturers, diagnostic providers, digital health platforms, and fertility-benefit specialists. Competition is shaped by treatment innovation, access to distribution channels, clinical adoption, reimbursement arrangements, and the ability to serve women across different stages of life.

The market's competitive landscape is expected to evolve as demand grows for menopause management, fertility services, preventive diagnostics, and integrated virtual care. Companies that align their offerings with changing clinical needs and access requirements will remain important participants in the U.S. women's health ecosystem.

U.S. Women's Health Industry Leaders

AbbVie Inc.

Bayer AG

Pfizer Inc.

Organon & Co.

Merck & Co., Inc.

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