Ahead Of The Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, Wave Maker Craft Shares Boat Flooring Planning Considerations

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Company outlines existing guidance for recreational-boat owners comparing replacement options by boat type, project area and intended use

KAISER, MO, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show is scheduled for October 28 through November 1, 2026. Ahead of the event, Wave Maker Craft is sharing boat flooring planning considerations for recreational-boat owners evaluating worn carpet, aging foam, dated vinyl or other existing flooring.Wave Maker Craft serves boat owners in the Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri, and Tampa Bay, Florida, markets. Its website outlines factors owners can review before discussing a marine flooring project, including the type of boat, the current flooring, the areas to be updated, how the boat is used and the desired look and feel of the finished space.The company discusses two established marine flooring options with owners planning recreational-boat projects: Flexiteek synthetic teak and Infinity Luxury Woven Vinyl. The appropriate material depends on the individual boat and application.Wave Maker Craftâs online comparison resource describes Flexiteek as a teak-inspired synthetic flooring option that may be considered for plank-style layouts and exterior deck applications. It describes Infinity Luxury Woven Vinyl as a woven vinyl option that may be considered for seating and entertaining areas or for projects where a woven appearance and a softer feel underfoot are preferred.The company notes that a flooring project can focus on a single high-use area or extend across multiple areas of a boat. Its website identifies cockpits, walkways, helm areas, seating and entertaining spaces, exterior decks, swim platforms and larger deck layouts among the areas that may be included, depending on the project.Wave Maker Craft advises owners to collect current photos of the boat and the flooring areas they want to change before requesting a project discussion. That information can help establish the projectâs scope and identify which options may be appropriate for the boat and its intended use.Wave Maker Craft notes that flooring suitability, material specifications, design choices, warranties and project responsibilities should be confirmed in the written scope for each project. More information is available at .About Wave Maker CraftWave Maker Craft provides marine flooring options for recreational-boat owners in the Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri, and Tampa Bay, Florida, markets. The company discusses Flexiteek synthetic teak and Infinity Luxury Woven Vinyl with owners planning boat flooring projects.Source: Wave Maker Craft

Paul Skinner

Wave Maker Craft

573-552-7952

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Ahead of the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, Wave Maker Craft Shares Boat Flooring Planning Considerations News Provided By MSW Interactive Designs October 21, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.