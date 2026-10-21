MELTRIC To Showcase Push-Button Electrical Connections At FABTECH 2026

Visit Booth #S28092 for plug-and-play power solutions for welding, fabrication, and mobile jobsite applications.

FRANKLIN, WI, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- MELTRICCorporation will showcase electrical connection solutions for welding, fabrication, and mobile jobsite applications at FABTECH 2026, October 21–23, at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.Visitors to Booth #S28092 can experience live demonstrations of MELTRIC Switch-Rated plugs and receptacles, explore power distribution options, and learn about the company's Free Product Offer (FPO). The MELTRIC booth will show attendees how plug-and-play electrical connections help fabricators disconnect, relocate, and reconnect equipment as work demands change.See Push-Button Disconnection in ActionLive booth demonstrations will give attendees a firsthand look at MELTRIC's Switch-Rated technology and push-button operation. MELTRIC representatives will be available to discuss applications ranging from welding equipment and fabrication machinery to mobile power distribution.MELTRIC Switch-Rated plugs and receptacles featuring DECONTACTORTM technology combine the functionality of a disconnect switch with the convenience of a plug and receptacle. Pressing the button safely breaks the electrical circuit, even while under load, so the plug can be removed without de-energizing the feed. Enclosed arc chambers contain switching arcs, while dead-front safety shutters prevent unintended access to live receptacle contacts. Integral plug lockout provisions support lockout/tagout procedures.For equipment prewired with compatible MELTRIC connections, this means faster changeouts and simpler relocation without repeatedly hardwiring each connection. Fabricators can move welders between workstations, exchange equipment for maintenance, and adapt production layouts with less connection-related downtime.Bring Power Where the Work HappensMELTRIC will also highlight power distribution solutions for mobile fabrication and on-site operations. Portable distribution boxes, custom panels, and cable assemblies help bring electrical connections closer to equipment and support changing work locations. When equipped with Switch-Rated devices, these solutions provide disconnect-switch functionality at the connection point, making it easier to connect, disconnect, and relocate equipment throughout a shop or jobsite.See It at the Show. Try It in Your Application.Attendees can ask about MELTRIC's Free Product Offer, which allows qualified prospective buyers and specifiers to request a free Switch-Rated plug and receptacle for evaluation in their own applications. The offer is limited to standard DSN20 and DSN30 models, with samples shipped following application review.Visit MELTRIC at Booth #S28092, October 21–23, to watch a live demonstration, discuss your equipment connection needs, and learn how to request your free product.

Grant Zwicke

MELTRIC® Corporation

+1 4144332766

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MELTRIC to Showcase Push-Button Electrical Connections at FABTECH 2026 News Provided By MELTRIC® Corporation October 21, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs



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