Qatar Airways Cargo Joins Pelicargo Network

Qatar Airways Cargo x Pelicargo

Pelicargo Inc.

Partnership gives Pelicargo's forwarders direct access to Qatar Airways Cargo's capacity, strengthening reach across Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and Africa.

- Sean Angata, Co-Founder of Pelicargo

CAMBRIDGE, MA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Pelicargo continues to expand its global airline network with the integration of Qatar Airways Cargo, adding one of the world's leading air cargo carriers to the platform. The partnership gives freight forwarders direct access to Qatar Airways Cargo's global network, real-time capacity, and streamlined booking capabilities through Pelicargo's digital procurement and execution platform.

As forwarders face increasing pressure to respond faster to customer demands while managing tighter operational timelines, access to reliable global capacity has become increasingly critical. With Qatar Airways Cargo becoming part of the platform, Pelicargo further strengthens its ability to connect forwarders with major international trade lanes through a more centralized and efficient workflow. The integration allows Qatar Airways Cargo to deliver its innovative products, services and open offer its global network to customers and users of Pelicargo with greater speed and efficiency, while further strengthening connectivity for U.S.-based freight forwarders who manage international shipments.

Sean Angata, Co-Founder of Pelicargo, commented:

“Qatar Airways Cargo operates one of the most strategically connected networks in the world, making it one of the most important partners on our platform. Today's freight forwarders need speed, visibility, and flexibility when securing capacity across multiple regions. This partnership will make that process even more seamless while further enhancing the overall user experience for our customers.”

“Through Pelicargo, freight forwarders can obtain quotes from any U.S. origin to destinations worldwide and within a single workflow we help streamline the process from pricing to confirmed bookings.”

About Pelicargo

Founded in 2021, Pelicargo is a digital procurement and auction platform connecting freight forwarders with global air cargo capacity. The platform enables forwarders to quote, book, and manage international shipments from any U.S. origin ZIP code, combining first-mile trucking with air freight execution through a unified, technology-driven workflow. With a worldclass network of airline and trucking partners, Pelicargo is building a more connected and efficient future for air freight procurement.

Ken Miao (PR, Marketing & Communications)

Pelicargo Inc.

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Qatar Airways Cargo Joins Pelicargo Network News Provided By Pelicargo October 21, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, IT Industry, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Technology, World & Regional



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