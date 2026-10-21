Dry Eye Healing Institute Named 2026 Best Of Michigan Award Winner

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) WEST BLOOMFIELD, MI, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Dry Eye Healing Institute, a Michigan Center of Excellence based in West Bloomfield, has been named a winner of the 2026 Best of Michigan Award. Led by Dry Eye Specialist Dr. Jennifer Shaba, who brings more than 17 years of experience in practice and in the dry eye specialty, the practice is dedicated exclusively to treating Dry Eye Disease and Blepharitis by identifying and addressing underlying causes rather than offering temporary relief.What sets the practice apart is a diagnostic-first approach. Every patient begins with advanced dry eye diagnostics designed to pinpoint the specific cause of their symptoms, and treatment plans are built individually rather than pulled from a standard protocol. Options can include IPL therapy to reduce inflammation, OptiPLUS radiofrequency and low-level light therapy. The practice also uses TRILIFT technology to strengthen the eyelids before surgical intervention is considered, providing another nonsurgical approach for patients whose eyelid function may contribute to their symptoms. Dr. Shaba's expertise also extends beyond the practice through her work as a national speaker and consultant in the field.Dry Eye Healing Institute offers regenerative treatments such as PRP eye drops and amniotic membranes for more advanced cases, along with steroid-free and natural treatment paths when appropriate. Preventive dry eye management is also emphasized, with the goal of helping patients maintain healthier eyes over time rather than simply managing flare-ups."This recognition means a great deal to our entire team," said Dr. Jennifer Shaba, Dry Eye Specialist at Dry Eye Healing Institute. "Our goal has always been to look beyond temporary relief and find what is actually causing a patient's dry eye, and being recognized as one of the best in Michigan reflects the work we put into that every day."Looking ahead, Dry Eye Healing Institute plans to continue expanding its diagnostic and regenerative treatment options for patients throughout Michigan and surrounding communities. As the practice carries its 2026 Best of Michigan Award forward, its approach remains rooted in a simple philosophy:“Not just dry eye care. A Better Way to Heal.”For more information, click here.

Dry Eye Healing Institute

Dry Eye Healing Institute

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