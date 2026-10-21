Author AF Rose Brings Inspiring Memoir My Life In Transition - Becoming A Phoenix To Central Florida

AF Rose cartoon at BookBurn Cafe and Social

COCOA BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Inspirational author AF Rose is continuing her promotional tour, connecting with readers during Central Florida's vibrant Pride celebrations. Following its June release, her deeply personal memoir, My Life In Transition - Becoming a Phoenix, is striking a powerful chord with audiences navigating personal evolution, resilience, and self-discovery.My Life In Transition - Becoming a Phoenix chronicles a transformative journey of overcoming adversity and rising anew, themes that resonate deeply with the spirit of the LGBTQ+ community and anyone embracing their authentic self. Throughout the summer, Rose has been actively engaging with readers at various events, sharing her message of courage, reinvention, and empowerment."My hope in writing this book is that someone who is in their own struggle can push through their personal darkness and become a phoenix too," said AF Rose. Come Out With Pride weekend in Orlando is all about authenticity, community, and celebration, making it the perfect backdrop to connect with readers who are living their own stories of courage.This weekend, October 23rd & 24th AF Rose will be in Lakeland, FL for the Beyond Gender Conference, Beyond Gender. While there, Rose will be signing books and chatting with conference attendees.To know who AF Rose is – she was assaulted, in her booth rental space, at Space Coast Pride, for being a transgender woman; her response to being assaulted was to show up the following day at a Space Coast Pride Drag Brunch. She also followed up this past weekend, by marching in Orlando's Come Out With Pride (thanks to the Center's UNICORNEs. Rose kicked off Come Out With Pride at BookBurn Cafe and Social, located in Orlando's Milk District, 2425 E South St, Orlando, FL 32803.BookBurn happens to be the first bookstore to carry physical copies of My Life In Transition - Becoming a Phoenix. BookBurn will be host for three AF Rose November events:November 13th 7-8 PM, will be a book signing, reading and discussion to begin Transgender Awareness week.November 18th 7:30 PM Burners Series AF Rose will be the featured discussion lead for a discussion on genderNovember 21st Noon–2 PM AF Rose will be partnering with Queer Coffee Social special promotion that you will not want to miss.My Life In Transition: Becoming a Phoenix is available now in print and digital formats. Copies can be purchased online through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and wherever books are sold.To learn more about the author, read her latest posts, or connect online, visit her official website at .About the BookMy Life In Transition: Becoming a Phoenix, (979-8-234-10132-7 Paperback $15.99 and 979-8-234-10133-4 Hardcover $23.99) is a compelling memoir exploring the trials and triumphs of personal transformation. Through honest storytelling and profound reflection, author AF Rose guides readers through the universal process of letting go of the past, embracing change, and stepping fully into one's true power.

Amber Fourman

AF Rose LLC

+1 615-364-0418

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Author AF Rose Brings Inspiring Memoir My Life In Transition - Becoming a Phoenix to Central Florida News Provided By AF Rose LLC October 21, 2026, 13:01 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry



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