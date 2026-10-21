Smart Help AI Answers Seniors' Medicare Questions, Then Matches Them With A Local Agent

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Medicare Agents Helpline's Smart Help lets seniors ask coverage questions in plain language, then connects them with a licensed agent in their ZIP code.

- Lori Dunn, Medicare Agents HelplineINDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Medicare Agents Helpline (medicareagentshelpline), a free-to-use directory of licensed Medicare agents, is putting a spotlight on Smart Help, its AI-powered Coverage Advisor and Agent Locator. Smart Help lets seniors type a question about Medicare, life, or health insurance in plain language and get an answer, usually in about 15 seconds, then connects them with a licensed local agent who covers their ZIP code.Medicare decisions often start with questions that are hard to search for: What are the open enrollment dates? How do ACA subsidies work alongside Medicare? What is the difference between a Medicare Supplement plan and Medicare Advantage? With the Annual Enrollment Period running through December 7, Smart Help gives seniors a place to start while they are still researching policies and coverages.“Most seniors start with a question, not a decision,” said Lori Dunn of Medicare Agents Helpline.“Smart Help gives them a straight answer first, and then a licensed local agent they can talk to when they're ready.”→ How Smart Help Works● Ask a question in plain language, or tap a sample search such as“Open enrollment dates” or“ACA subsidies”● Choose a topic, including Medicare Supplement, Medicare Advantage, Life Insurance, Annuities, or Long Term Care● Enter a ZIP code to be matched with a licensed local agent who covers that area→ Education First, Then a Real AgentSmart Help provides educational guidance only and does not replace a licensed insurance professional. Seniors who want personalized quotes, plan comparisons, or enrollment help can speak with a licensed agent. Because agents may not offer every plan available in an area, seniors can also visit Medicare or call 1-800-MEDICARE to learn about all of their options.→ Try Smart HelpSmart Help is available now at smart-help. Seniors can also search for a licensed local agent at or browse agents by state at search/agents-by-state.→ About Medicare Agents HelplineMedicare Agents Helpline (medicareagentshelpline) is a free-to-use nationwide directory connecting seniors with licensed, independent Medicare insurance agents and brokers in their area. The platform helps consumers compare Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Prescription Drug Plan options by matching them with local professionals, and publishes an ongoing library of educational articles to help seniors make informed coverage decisions.→ Important Medicare InformationMedicare Agents Helpline is not affiliated with the U.S. government or the federal Medicare program. Agents may not offer every plan available in your area. For information about all of your options, visit Medicare or call 1-800-MEDICARE.

Lori Dunn

Medicare Agents Helpline

+1 800-470-2911

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Smart Help AI Answers Seniors' Medicare Questions, Then Matches Them With a Local Agent News Provided By Medicare Agents Helpline October 21, 2026, 13:03 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.