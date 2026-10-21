Poll Knitters & Sitters Call On Fiber Artists To Hold Local 'Knit-Ins' At Polling Places

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National nonpartisan effort invites knitters, crocheters and the craft-curious to sit peacefully near polling sites on Election Day.

- Georgia Newcomb

NORTH POLLKNITTERS, CT, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- With less than two weeks until Election Day and political noise everywhere, Poll Knitters & Sitters is asking Americans to do something different on November 3: bring a chair, bring a project and sit peacefully near a polling place.

The grassroots, nonpartisan effort is inviting knitters, crocheters, fiber artists, embroiderers and people who simply want to learn, to create small, visible pockets of calm outside the legally required boundaries of polling sites.

No signs. No candidates. No campaigning. No confrontation.

“There's no shortage of people trying to get our attention by being louder,” said Georgia Newcomb of Poll Knitters & Sitters.“This is the opposite. We're asking people to show up quietly, follow the rules, work on something with their hands and be a reassuring local community presence.”

Poll Knitters & Sitters is not a poll-watching organization. Participants have no official role in administering or observing elections. The group asks participants to check the rules that apply at their local polling places, stay outside required boundaries, avoid approaching voters and follow instructions from election officials. Rules governing activity near polling locations vary by state and locality.

The idea is deliberately simple. As the group's website puts it:“It is difficult to look threatening while making a mitten.”

The project also nods to a long American tradition of knitters turning handwork into public service. During World War I, for example, the American Red Cross organized the nationwide“Knit Your Bit” campaign, mobilizing people across the country to knit for soldiers and refugees.

No knitting experience is required for November 3. Participants can bring crochet, embroidery, needlepoint, a sketchbook or another quiet project. Experienced knitters are encouraged to bring extra yarn or needles for someone who wants to learn.

There is no membership, training program or national hierarchy. People can participate alone or with friends. A knitting circle, yarn shop group or a few neighbors can choose a polling location, confirm the local rules, pull up chairs and spend as much or as little time there as they wish.

“Four friends, a Tuesday and some skeins is enough,” the website says.

Poll Knitters & Sitters hopes the effort will offer voters and communities a small reminder that civic participation does not always have to be loud, partisan or confrontational. Sometimes it can simply mean being present.

People interested in participating can find guidance and register their interest at .

About Poll Knitters & Sitters

Poll Knitters & Sitters is a grassroots, nonpartisan civic initiative encouraging knitters, fiber artists and other citizens to create a peaceful, lawful presence near polling locations on Election Day. It is unaffiliated with any political campaign, political party, candidate or ballot measure. Participants act in their personal capacity and are not poll watchers or election officials.

Georgia Newcomb

Poll Knitters & Sitters

+1 505-633-0606

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Poll Knitters & Sitters Call On Fiber Artists to Hold Local 'Knit-Ins' at Polling Places News Provided By Poll Knitters October 21, 2026, 13:04 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Politics



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