KPI Partners Earns AWS Devops And Migration & Modernization Competencies, Building On AWS Advanced Tier Status

Two AWS-validated specializations give enterprises a faster, lower-risk path from legacy estates to AI-ready platforms on AWS

- Kusal Swarnakar, CEO | KPI PartnersOAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- KPI Partners, a global enterprise AI, data, and analytics consultancy, today announced that it has achieved the AWS DevOps Competency and the AWS Migration and Modernization Competency within the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network. The two designations build on KPI Partners' AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner status, earned earlier this year, and formally validate the company's ability to move enterprise workloads to AWS, modernize them, and run them at speed, with the governance needed to scale AI.AWS Competencies are awarded only after a rigorous technical validation of a partner's delivery practices, certified talent, and documented customer outcomes. Together, the Advanced Tier status and the two competencies place KPI Partners among a select group of AWS partners trusted to lead complex, multi-workload enterprise transformation programs.A FOUNDATION BUILT FOR ENTERPRISE AIMost enterprise AI programs stall not because of the models but because of the platforms underneath them: legacy data estates, manual releases, and fragmented governance. KPI Partners' three AWS recognitions address that foundation end to end.- AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner confirms KPI Partners' certified AWS expertise, proven delivery across 50+ AWS customers, and a track record of measurable outcomes on AWS-hosted workloads. It also unlocks AWS co-sell engagement and eligibility for funding programs such as the AWS Migration Acceleration Program (MAP) and proof-of-concept funding.- AWS Migration and Modernization Competency validates KPI Partners' phase-driven approach, aligned to the three stages of AWS MAP: Assess, Mobilize, and Migrate & Modernize. KPI Partners moves data platforms, ERP estates, and legacy pipelines to AWS, then re-architects them into cloud-native, AI-ready platforms.- AWS DevOps Competency validates KPI Partners' practice in AWS-native CI/CD, infrastructure as code, and container platforms, with security, governance, and FinOps built in from day one, so modernized platforms keep shipping safely after go-live.PROVEN IMPACT ON AWSThe competencies are grounded in production outcomes KPI Partners has delivered for enterprises across industries:- Migrating a large Oracle E-Business Suite estate to AWS, achieving a sub-hour cutover and a significant reduction in ETL batch time.- Moving an end-of-life enterprise data warehouse to Snowflake on AWS, with reporting workloads running over 50% faster.- Re-architecting data pipelines so that data availability improved from more than a day to minutes.- Delivering roughly 60% faster data availability for a customer's analytics platform, with zero data-quality violations.Automating a customer's DevOps release process to run in under 20 minutes, saving around 40 engineering hours every month, with zero configuration-related production incidents.Across engagements, KPI Partners' AWS DevOps practice has enabled up to 3x faster release cycles and 30%+ reductions in cloud spend through FinOps-led optimization.WHAT THIS MEANS FOR CLIENTS- Lower risk, validated delivery: Clients work with a partner whose migration, modernization, and DevOps practices have been independently validated by AWS against documented customer outcomes.- Funded, faster migrations: Through AWS MAP and proof-of-concept funding, eligible clients can offset migration costs and validate AWS-native architectures and AI use cases before committing at scale.- AI-ready from day one: Modernized platforms are built to support AI and GenAI on Amazon Bedrock and Amazon SageMaker, and KPI Partners' AI accelerators, including RebateIQ, ClaimsIQ, and SalesIQ, can be deployed on governed enterprise data.- Speed with control: Automated CI/CD, infrastructure as code, and policy-as-code guardrails mean teams release more often, with fewer incidents and full visibility into cloud cost.- Closer alignment with AWS: Co-sell engagement brings AWS account teams and KPI Partners together earlier in each program, aligning architecture, funding, and roadmap from the start.THE ROAD AHEADThe DevOps and Migration and Modernization Competencies mark the next milestones on KPI Partners' AWS roadmap. The company continues to invest in AWS-certified talent and in further AWS specializations across data, analytics, and machine learning as it works toward AWS Premier Tier status.To learn more about KPI Partners' AWS practice, visit .ABOUT KPI PARTNERSKPI Partners is a global strategic partner helping enterprises redefine what's possible with Enterprise AI, Data, and Analytics. Founded in 2006, KPI Partners brings 20 years of experience and a team of 600+ consultants serving 300+ customers across Retail & CPG, Manufacturing, Financial Services, Life Sciences & Healthcare, High-Tech, Energy & Utilities, and Higher Education.KPI Partners' capabilities span four core areas: Enterprise AI (Agentic AI, GenAI, and Data Science & ML), Data & BI Services (Data Engineering and Business Intelligence), Platform Modernization (Data Platform Migration, BI Platform Migration, and Cloud FinOps & Governance), and Enterprise Software (Custom App Development and ERP Consulting). Proprietary migration accelerators for BI modernization, data platform migration, pre-built ERP analytics, and GenAI help enterprises modernize faster, smarter, and with less risk.KPI Partners maintains strategic partnerships with Microsoft, Databricks, Snowflake, Anthropic, AWS, Google Cloud, and Oracle. The company is ISO 27001:2022 certified, Great Place to Workcertified for six consecutive years, and was named by CIO Times as The Fastest-Growing Analytics & AI Companies Driving Business in 2026. In October 2026, KPI Partners won the Minsky Award for Excellence in AI Strategy Consulting and was named Best Firm for FDE Talent, both presented by AIM.For more information, visit .

Nishika Gupta

KPI Partners India Private Limited

+ +91 9346855635

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

KPI Partners Earns AWS DevOps and Migration & Modernization Competencies, Building on AWS Advanced Tier Status News Provided By KPI Partners India Private Limited October 21, 2026, 13:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Energy Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.