Hoosier Filmmaker Daniel Adamson Brings Northeast Indiana Communities To The Screen With Small Towns

Small Towns: A Two Episode Event @ Auburn, Indiana

Small Towns: A Two Episode Event @ Auburn, Indiana Details

Hoosier filmmaker Daniel Adamson brings Small Towns to Auburn for a free screening celebrating Northeast Indiana communities on November 21.

AUBURN, IN, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Stovepipe Pictures will screen two episodes of its independent film series in Auburn, Indiana, on November 21, 2026, pairing a reworked first installment with a second episode.Compelling stories are not limited to major cities, and the films worth watching do not always come from major production companies. Some are made closer to home, by filmmakers who know the communities, roads and people they set out to document.That is the idea behind Small Towns: A Special Look at the Communities of Northeast Indiana, an independent film series by Hoosier filmmaker Daniel Adamson. On November 21, 2026, Adamson's Stovepipe Pictures will bring the project back to a regional audience with a public screening in Auburn, featuring an updated version of the first episode alongside the second episode.For Adamson, the project is rooted in a straightforward ambition: to create art that represents and promotes Indiana. Rather than treating the state as a backdrop, Small Towns puts its communities at the center of the story, focusing on the places that shape everyday life across Northeast Indiana.Adamson works independently under Stovepipe Pictures, the company through which he produces his films. Envisioned as a four-part series, Small Towns began with Episode One in 2025, which remains available on YouTube. The project is continuing with Episode Two, which is scheduled to be screened at the upcoming Auburn event, followed by two additional installments intended to complete the series.Titled Small Towns: A Two Episode Event, the November 21 screening will bring the first two installments together for a single afternoon. Audiences will see a new and improved version of Episode One, followed by Episode Two, with an intermission between the screenings. The event will run from 1:00 p.m. to approximately 3:30 p.m., with free admission and access open to the public.The format offers audiences a chance to revisit the project's beginnings while seeing the story continue. It also gives residents of Northeast Indiana an opportunity to experience an independent film project centered on the communities they know, told through the perspective of a filmmaker with a connection to the state.The screening also speaks to a broader question about how local creative work finds its audience. Independent films and community-focused projects do not necessarily have the distribution networks of major productions. For events taking place outside large cultural centres, reaching interested audiences can depend as much on discoverability as on the work itself.The November 21 screening gives audiences in and around Auburn an opportunity to experience Adamson's work locally and follow the development of a film series centred on their wider region. Listed on AllEvents, the event brings Small Towns: A Special Look at the Communities of Northeast Indiana to people exploring local screenings and cultural events, helping connect an independent filmmaking project with the audience it was made to represent.With two episodes coming together for the Auburn screening and two further installments planned, Small Towns remains an ongoing effort to document the communities of Northeast Indiana through independent filmmaking. The November event brings the work completed so far back to the region that inspired it, placing local stories on a screen close to home.Event Information:-> Event: Small Towns: A Two Episode Event-> Date: November 21, 2026-> Time: 1:00 p.m. to approximately 3:30 p.m.-> Venue: New Hope Christian Center, South Auburn Location-> Address: 5874 Co Rd 427, Auburn, Indiana-> Admission: Free; open to the publicEvent link:About Stovepipe PicturesStovepipe Pictures is the independent filmmaking company of Hoosier filmmaker Daniel Adamson. Through projects such as Small Towns: A Special Look at the Communities of Northeast Indiana, Adamson aims to create work that represents and promotes Indiana and its communities.Website:About AllEventsAllEvents is a global event discovery and ticketing platform that helps people find events and experiences around them and across the world. From local community gatherings and cultural screenings to concerts and festivals, the platform connects audiences with things to do and helps event organizers make their events discoverable.Website:

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Hoosier Filmmaker Daniel Adamson Brings Northeast Indiana Communities to the Screen With Small Towns News Provided By AllEvents October 21, 2026, 13:10 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Music Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry



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