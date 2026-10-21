BKFSEA CRUISE: KAI STEWART VS. BRYAN DURAN WORLD TITLE FIGHT HEADLINES STELLAR CARD FOR GROUNDBREAKING EVENT

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- BKFSEA CRUISE: KAI STEWART VS. BRYAN DURANWORLD TITLE FIGHT HEADLINESSTELLAR CARD FOR GROUNDBREAKING EVENTBKFC SUPERSTARS JOINING THE CRUISEPhiladelphia, PA (October 21, 2026) Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC), The World's Fastest Growing Combat Sports Promotion, has announced a stellar fight card for its groundbreaking BKFSea Cruise event, Miami, FL to the Bahamas from January 22 to January 25, 2027. A limited number of cabins are still available for this once-in-a-lifetime“Bruise Cruise” at .Fighting in the main event of the nine-fight card, BKFC Featherweight World Champion, 'King' Kai Stewart, (10-0), of Great Falls, MT will defend his title for the sixth time in a highly anticipated rivalry rematch against #2 Ranked Bryan 'El Gallo' Duran, (9-1-1), of Miami, FL.In addition to the BKFC event taking place Saturday night on the Norwegian Jewel, fans can look forward to opportunities to meet BKFC Superstars through photos and autograph sessions, workouts in addition to other onboard experiences. Across the three-night voyage, the experience extends to press conferences, weigh-ins, fan competitions, a private Nassau event and late-night celebrations throughout the ship.Among the BKFC Superstars on board will be #1 Pound-for-Pound and Iron World Champion Lorenzo 'The Juggernaut' Hunt, BKFC Women's Flyweight World Champion Christine 'Misfit' Ferea, #1 Ranked Heavyweight Knockout Artist Leonard 'El Zambo' Perdomo, Former BKFC Heavyweight World Champion 'Big' Ben Rothwell, BKFC Women's Featherweight World Champion Jessica 'The Black Widow' Borga, Former Two-Division World Champion Austin 'No Doubt' Trout, Former World Champion and BKFC Fighting Legend Luis 'The Emperor' Palomino, Philly Fan Favorite, Middleweight Johnny 'Canolli' Garbarino, Top Women's Contender Taylor 'Killa Bee' Starling, #2 Ranked Middleweight Bryce Henry, Popular Lightweight Howard 'HD' Davis and Bantamweight Contender 'Rambo' Russo.Rainbet will bring a roster of celebrities and athlete influencers aboard the cruise to create exciting viral moments throughout the weekend. Additionally, Rainbet will host a $50,000 cash prize poker tournament on Sunday, Jan 24.Rainbet also be doing 'Rainbet Ringside' and giving away free merch throughout the weekend along with hosting afterparties in the Rainbet Suite.Ten stateroom categories are available, from interior cabins starting at $1,099 per person (double occupancy) to balcony staterooms, penthouses, and an Owner's Suite. Cabins can be secured with a deposit as low as $200. Guests who bring friends aboard can also take advantage of the BKFSea referral program.Co-featured in the Squared Circle on the BKFSea Cruise is a welterweight clash between 'Gorgeous' George Thorpe, (2-1), and Josh 'Kamikaze' Kuhne, (2-0). Popular #4 ranked featherweight Nathan 'The Reaper' Rivera, (5-1), battles Brandon 'The Voodoo Child' Meneses, (1-1-1).Fighting in the Ironweight Division, Julio 'The Cuban Horse' Perez, (4-2), clashes with Gabriel 'Mano De Piedra' Mota, (2-3). Featherweights will see action with Joey 'The Raging Warrior' Gambino, (2-0), facing Matt Denning, (1-0)Ironweight Steve 'Tomahawk' Townsel, (6-6), makes his return against Brady 'Big Bird' Meister, (3-3). Strawweights will clash on the cruise with Gustavo 'El Gladiator' Balart, (1-0), facing veteran Justyn Martinez.Also fighting against opponents to be announced include welterweight 'Famez' (4-6) and lightweight Cole Ferrell, (2-1).The full nine-fight card on the BKFSea Cruise will be streamed live internationally as part of the BKFC+ Subscription for $7.99 per month on the BKFCApp.A limited number of partnership opportunities remain for the BKFSea Cruise, including onboard brand activations, sponsored deck events and parties, hospitality and VIP experiences, and fan engagement programs. The event offers brands three days of direct access to a dedicated audience of fight fans in an immersive, distraction-free setting. Businesses interested in partnering with the event can contact Pat Ryan, Head of Partnerships, at:....Social MediaInstagram: @BareKnuckleFCTwitter: @BareKnuckleFCFacebook: @BareKnuckleFCYouTube: @BareKnuckleFightingChampionshipTikTok: @BareKnuckleFCWebsite:Media Contact/CredentialsBernie BahrmaselDouble B SportsPhone: + 1 773 592-2986Email:...Twitter: @BernieBahrmasel

Bernie Bahrmasel

Doouble B Sports

+1 773-592-2986

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BKFSEA CRUISE: KAI STEWART VS. BRYAN DURAN WORLD TITLE FIGHT HEADLINES STELLAR CARD FOR GROUNDBREAKING EVENT News Provided By Double B Sports October 21, 2026, 13:10 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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