Tava House Celebrates Grand Opening, Highlights Economic Investment And Community Growth In Woodland Park

Grand opening ribbon-cutting (Courtesy Photo Perini)

Tava House Community Mural Project (Courtesy Photo Perini)

Official Tava House Logo

Oct. 17 celebration showcases local jobs, growing business activity, and new public art initiative designed to strengthen Woodland Park's community identity

- Derek Waggoner, Tava House OwnerWOODLAND PARK, CO, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- What began as a vision to create a new community hub in Woodland Park has become a growing contributor to the local economy, a showcase for regional artists and a destination for dining, drinks, entertainment and community celebrations.Tava House recently marked those achievements with its official grand opening, a Greater Woodland Park Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting ceremony, announcement of an expansion branch of the Woodland Art Gallery, and the unveiling of a community mural project.Since opening in May 2026, Tava House has served approximately 50,000 plates of food, poured 14,500 beers and prepared 8,000 steaks. The restaurant and event center employs approximately 35 to 55 people, including 10 to 20 full-time employees, with 12 to 15 employees from Woodland Park.The milestones reflect Tava House's growing role as both a local employer and a community destination, bringing dining, drinks, entertainment, private events, and public art under one roof with amazing views."This project has always been about more than building a restaurant," said Tava House owner Derek Waggoner. "We wanted to create something special for Woodland Park - a place where people can gather, celebrate, enjoy great food and entertainment, and feel connected to their community. Tava House was created for this community. It's your Tava House, too.""Our vision has always been to make Tava House the Community Hub of Woodland Park," Waggoner said.“A place where lasting memories are made."The celebration brought together community members, local officials, artists, investors, and business supporters to recognize a project that reflects years of planning, private investment, and collaboration.Former Woodland Park Mayor Hilary LaBarre, who played an important role in the project's early development, participated in the celebration and reflected on the significance of the investment. "Tava House represents the kind of vision and investment that helps move Woodland Park forward," LaBarre said. "Projects like this require perseverance, partnerships, and a belief in what our community can become when government bureaucracy gets out of the way. Seeing this vision come to life, while creating new opportunities for local artists, businesses and residents, is something our entire community can celebrate."A centerpiece of the grand opening was the unveiling of the Tava House Community Mural Project, which transformed a large prominent exterior wall, and interior focal piece into a colorful gallery showcasing local artistic talent. The initiative was designed to showcase local artwork, creating opportunities for regional artists and adding another cultural attraction for residents and visitors.The celebration also highlighted the Woodland Park Art Gallery 's expansion into the River Room at Tava House, adding space to showcase local and regional artists' work. Gayle Gross, a driving force behind the gallery's efforts, helped bring the initiative to life, further strengthening Tava House's commitment to supporting the arts and creating new opportunities for community engagement.The public art project reinforces Tava House's commitment to supporting Woodland Park's creative community and enhancing the city's appeal as a destination for visitors to the Pikes Peak region.Tava House investor Mary Sekowski shared her perspective following the celebration, emphasizing the broader purpose behind the project."That sentiment captures the heart of this entire project: It's about so much more than a beautiful building, great food, and gathering spaces," Sekowski wrote in a public Facebook post. "It's about creating a place where our community can come together, make memories, celebrate, and feel a true sense of belonging."Sekowski also expressed gratitude for being part of a project that brings "so much life, connection, and excitement to our wonderful town of Woodland Park."Beyond its economic contributions, Tava House has expanded opportunities for community engagement through its diverse dining and entertainment venues. The facility includes the Tava House Taproom, Firebrand Chophouse, Bar Above the Clouds and the River Room event space, a multipurpose space accommodating weddings, meetings, private celebrations, music, and other community activities.Together, these 4 venues support a growing calendar of entertainment, special events and social gatherings designed to attract residents and visitors throughout the year.After the ribbon-cutting and mural unveiling, guests could meet participating artists and tour the facility's dining, entertainment, and event spaces.The grand opening recognized those who helped bring Tava House to life while underscoring its continuing commitment to local employment, public art and community engagement.ABOUT TAVA HOUSELocated in Woodland Park, Colorado, Tava House is a multipurpose restaurant, entertainment and event destination featuring the Tava House Taproom, Firebrand Chophouse, Bar Above the Clouds and the River Room event space. Opened in May 2026, Tava House combines dining, entertainment, music, special events, incredible views, and community engagement in a destination serving residents and visitors throughout the Pikes Peak region.For more information:Website: .Facebook:X:Instagram:

Michael Perini

Tava House Media Relations

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Tava House Celebrates Grand Opening, Highlights Economic Investment and Community Growth in Woodland Park News Provided By Perini & Associates October 21, 2026, 13:10 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Retail, Travel & Tourism Industry



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