Alexium Strengthens Operations And Technical Teams With Four Key Appointments

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Randall Lane, Alexium Chief Operating Officer

Leia Herring, Human Resources Manager

New Chief Operating Officer, Plant Manager, Human Resources Manager and Senior Chemist join the company as it expands U.S. manufacturing in Dayton, Ohio

Alexium International Group Limited (ASX:AJX)

GREER, SC, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Alexium International Group Limited (ASX: AJX), a leader in advanced materials technologies specializing in thermal management, microencapsulation and flame-retardant solutions, is pleased to announce four recent appointments that strengthen the company's operational leadership, manufacturing, human resources and research and development capabilities: Randy Lane as Chief Operating Officer, Bruce Dixon as Plant Manager, Leia Herring as Human Resources Manager, and Scott Adams as Senior Chemist.The appointments come during an important period of growth and transformation for Alexium. Following the acquisition and integration of Microtek Laboratories' microencapsulation and phase-change-material business, Alexium has expanded its U.S. manufacturing capabilities and strengthened its vertically integrated platform for advanced thermal-management technologies.“The recent additions to the Alexium team bring deep experience to the company, which will accelerate our growth,” said Billy Blackburn, Chief Executive Officer of Alexium.“With Randy and Bruce leading operations, Alexium can now scale its manufacturing capacity and capabilities. Scott brings a breadth of knowledge around formulated coatings and running coated substrates at larger scales. He will be instrumental in our transition of technology and products from lab scale to manufacturing floors. Leia brings balance to the team as an employee advocate and HR professional to lead our recruiting and hiring efforts. I feel confident all of these additions are a big step forward to Alexium's success.Randall Lane, Chief Operating OfficerLane joins Alexium as Chief Operating Officer (COO), strengthening the company's operational leadership as it continues to expand its manufacturing capabilities in Dayton, Ohio. He brings approximately three decades of experience in business leadership, technology commercialization, manufacturing and entrepreneurial ventures, including executive leadership across technology-driven organizations and extensive experience guiding companies through growth, innovation and operational development.Lane has particularly deep ties to the Dayton operation through his previous leadership of Microtek Laboratories, where he served in senior executive roles, including as CEO. His familiarity with Microtek's people, technologies, manufacturing processes and customer base provides Alexium with an experienced operational leader as the company continues integrating Microtek's capabilities into its broader organization.As COO, Lane will provide executive leadership for Alexium's operations, with a significant focus on the Dayton manufacturing facility. His responsibilities will include advancing operational performance, manufacturing efficiency, quality, safety, supply-chain execution and scalability while supporting the company's broader commercial and technology strategies.Bruce Dixon, Plant ManagerDixon has been appointed Plant Manager at Alexium's Dayton, Ohio manufacturing facility. He brings more than 20 years of manufacturing leadership experience and expertise in plastics, plant operations, engineering, quality management and continuous improvement. Throughout his career, Dixon has demonstrated a strong track record of improving operational performance, leading cross-functional teams, strengthening quality systems and developing high-performing manufacturing organizations.Dixon holds a Bachelor of Science in Plastics and Polymer Engineering Technology from Shawnee State University. In his new role, he will oversee day-to-day operations at the Dayton facility, with responsibility for production, safety, process improvement and team development.Leia Herring, Human Resources ManagerHerring joins Alexium as Human Resources Manager, based in the company's Greer, South Carolina office. She brings more than 25 years of professional experience across accounting, payroll, compliance, financial operations and business administration. Throughout her career, she has developed a broad understanding of business operations and worked closely with employees, management and cross-functional teams to support organizational objectives.Herring holds a bachelor's degree in business administration from the University of South Carolina. In her new role, she will oversee and support the company's human resources functions, including employee relations, recruiting and onboarding, payroll and benefits coordination, compliance, and the development of programs that support employee engagement and organizational growth.Scott Adams, Senior ChemistAdams joins Alexium as Senior Chemist, based in the company's Greer, South Carolina office. His addition reinforces Alexium's continued investment in technical expertise, research and development, and innovative chemical solutions. Adams holds a bachelor's degree in textile chemistry from Clemson University and brings an industry background that supports Alexium's technical operations and continued product development initiatives.In his new role, Adams will support Alexium's research and development initiatives, focusing on chemical formulation, product performance, process optimization and the advancement of innovative technologies. He will collaborate with cross-functional teams to enhance existing products, develop new solutions and support the company's commitment to quality, safety and operational excellence.Together, these appointments reflect Alexium's commitment to building a highly skilled team across operations, manufacturing, human resources and R&D that can meet evolving customer needs and deliver innovative, high-performance solutions.About Alexium InternationalAlexium International Group Limited (ASX: AJX) develops and manufactures specialty chemistries for advanced thermal management and flame retardancy, including microencapsulated phase change materials (mPCM), formulated coatings, and flame retardant treatments for bedding, textiles, foam, building products and adjacent markets. Learn more at alexiuminternational.

Taylor Jones

Alexium International

+1 843-442-7477

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Alexium Strengthens Operations and Technical Teams with Four Key Appointments News Provided By Wishbone Advisory, LLC October 21, 2026, 13:11 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Chemical Industry, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Manufacturing, Textiles & Fabric Industry



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