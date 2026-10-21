Where To Go In 2027 According To Go2africa's Safari Experts

Go2Africa Singita Lebombo Lodge Wildlife

Loango National Park Elephant

Go2Africa Musesenji River Camp Couples Matt Tent

Go2Africa Family Collection Marataba Mountain Lodge

Go2Africa Laongo National Park Hipo

A First Look at the Year's Most Exciting Destinations

- Justin Chapman, Go2Africa Safari ExpertCAPE TOWN, WESTERN CAPE, SOUTH AFRICA, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Go2Africa, the award-winning safari specialist with more than 25 years of experience designing African journeys, announces the top destinations to visit in Africa in 2027. Curated by Go2Africa's Safari Experts, each destination offers the most exciting new camps and experiences to pique the interest of returning or first-time visitors. From the endemic wildlife and dramatic landscapes of Madagascar to the untouched rainforests and wild ocean beaches of Gabon, these destinations show the understated side of Africa so often overlooked, and why they need to be on every traveler's radar for 2027. For Go2Africa's team of experts, 2027 is all about immersive, low-density, and conservation-focused journeys that step lightly through the continent's most pristine landscapes.LOANGO NATIONAL PARK, GABON​The Last Untouched Safari Frontier is Starting to Open Up​Loango National Park, known as“Africa's Last Eden,” is one of the least-visited wildlife destinations on the continent. While many destinations claim to be off the beaten path, Loango offers a truly untouched experience with an absence of crowds. With only a handful of low-impact camps and no established commercial circuit, it appeals to well-traveled safari-goers in search of a quiet, authentic adventure. Loango stands as the only place in Africa where forest elephants and hippos walk along Atlantic beaches, western lowland gorillas can be tracked in the rainforest, and humpback whales pass close to shore at the right time of year.Infrastructure is catching up to the region's immense natural appeal as trusted operators enter Gabon. Machaba Safaris, an established Botswana and Zimbabwe operator, entered Gabon with its new eco-camp, Sette Cama Eco Camp, in Loango National Park under its new“Machaba Wild” collection. Guests stay in private tented camps tucked into the landscape, just a short walk from Sette Cama's coastline where wildlife roams right along the shoreline. A known Southern African name moving into Gabon signals that the standard of guiding and hospitality travelers expect in established safari hubs is taking root in Central Africa. While international access already exists via direct flights into Libreville from Paris, Addis Ababa, Nairobi, Kigali and Brussels, last-mile lodging infrastructure will continue catching up in the coming years.Why Go2Africa is excited:Justin Chapman shares,“Gabon remains one of the least-visited wildlife destinations in Africa, and that's the major appeal with ever larger commercial footprints for popular safari areas across the continent. It's the diversity that makes it incredibly special: rainforest, savannah, lagoon and coastline colliding within a single park. Tourism is still largely DIY, with a low number of camps in Loango, and there's no glossy circuit yet. It's a place for the well-traveled explorer who's done the Mara and the Delta and wants somewhere their peers haven't been yet.”KAFUE, ZAMBIAThe Most Rewarding Safari for Repeat TravelersWhile many of iconic safari destinations continue to grow in popularity, Zambia is quietly cementing its reputation as one of the continent's most authentic wilderness experiences. It's a destination that rewards travelers who have already visited the more established safari regions and are looking for something slower, more immersive and deeply connected to nature. Exceptional guiding, pioneering walking safaris and remarkably low visitor numbers make Zambia feel increasingly rare in today's luxury travel landscape. Kafue National Park is one of Africa's largest protected areas, yet visitor numbers remain remarkably low. Home to cheetahs, wild dogs, big cats, and a diverse range of antelope species, the park offers a slower, more relaxed pace across ever-changing landscapes–perfect for repeat travelers, photographers and active safari-goers who want to enjoy vast open spaces without vehicles around them.The destination is becoming far more accessible without sacrificing its sense of wilderness. Daily flights to Victoria Falls or Lusaka make Kafue an ideal extension to Victoria Falls or South Luangwa, as well as a growing investment in conservation-focused tourism. Momentum has grown since 2022, when the Zambian government stepped in to support the park alongside African Parks. The 2027 opening of Musesenji River Camp in Zambia's remote Zambezi National Park shines a spotlight on an area that has remained largely untouched by tourism.Why Go2Africa is excited:Ashley Gerrand shares,“What excites me most about Zambia is that it still feels wonderfully authentic. Walking through the bush with some of Africa's best guides completely changes how you experience wildlife. With thoughtful new camps opening in places very few people have explored, I think 2027 is the perfect time to discover Zambia before it becomes the next must-visit safari destination. Zambia continues to appeal to experienced safari travelers looking to escape the crowds. The new Musesenji River Camp in Zambezi National Park is particularly exciting because it opens up one of Zambia's least-visited wilderness areas. I think 2027 is the perfect time to discover Zambia before it becomes the next must-visit safari destination”.Lauren Johansson adds,“Kafue always had a mystical attraction to it-how can such a wild, vast tract of wilderness not be well known? I had to go there myself to see and it blew me away. This is not Kruger, Masai Mara, or Ngorongoro Crater-those places are better for first-timers. Kafue suits the wilderness lover and the person secretly holding thumbs that wild dog and cheetah will appear. My advice would be to visit now, while Kafue still feels like one of Africa's best-kept safari secrets.”MADAGASCARAfrica's Most Extraordinary Island Is Finally Getting the Recognition It DeservesMadagascar has always appealed to adventurous travelers, but it's increasingly attracting those looking for something completely different after a traditional safari. Nowhere else in Africa offers such an extraordinary concentration of endemic wildlife alongside dramatic landscapes, pristine beaches and active outdoor experiences. It is an ideal fit for repeat Africa travelers, active couples, families with older children, wildlife lovers and photographers.The island is becoming more accessible without losing its wonderfully wild character. Continued investment in boutique lodges, conservation tourism and improved internal logistics is making multi-region itineraries across Madagascar more achievable than ever before. A prime example is Masoala Forest Lodge, which embodies the essence of barefoot luxury in Masoala National Park. This lodge is only accessible by boat or foot, offers an intimate escape from the modern world with comfortable accommodations that blend harmoniously into the surrounding environment. Guests step right from their private rooms onto pristine beaches, with the ancient rainforest rising just behind them. Luxury accommodation standards continue to expand while maintaining a strong focus on protecting Madagascar's unique ecosystems and character.Why Go2Africa is excited:Ashley Gerrand shares, "Madagascar surprises people. Many expect it to be an island extension to a safari, but it quickly becomes the highlight of the trip. Between the lemurs, the baobabs, the hiking and the coastline, it offers experiences you simply can't find anywhere else on Earth."GORONGOSA, MOZAMBIQUEThe Indian Ocean's Luxury ComebackMozambique is emerging as one of Africa's most exciting coastal destinations as bush-and-beach combinations grow in popularity. Beyond Gorongosa National Park's extraordinary rewilding success, exceptional marine life, boutique island lodges and a stronger focus on conservation are elevating the destination beyond a simple beach extension. It offers a more exclusive alternative to many of the Indian Ocean's better-known islands, making Mozambique an increasingly rewarding destination for those seeking meaningful travel experiences. It attracts conscious travelers, honeymooners, divers and repeat safari-goers seeking active wildlife encounters and inspiring conservation stories on both land and sea.Connecting safari and coast is now easier than ever thanks to new scheduled flights between Gorongosa and Vilanculos in Mozambique. Ongoing investment across the Bazaruto and Quirimbas Archipelagos is elevating the luxury product with a focus on diving and community partnerships. Highlighting this marine focus, the Vilanculos Seahorse Project allows guests to learn about community-led conservation surrounding one of the world's largest seahorse populations, Go2Africa's new partnership with the Marine Megafauna Foundation supports the expansion of the Ocean Guardians program in local coastal communities. Guests visiting the region can book a Highest Impact Safari with Go2Africa, where a portion of the booking goes directly toward the Marine Megafauna Foundation, supporting wildlife and communities in thriving together.Why Go2Africa is excited:Ashley Gerrand shares, "Mozambique has that rare combination of barefoot luxury and genuine authenticity. You can spend the morning diving with manta rays, enjoy a deserted beach all afternoon and finish the day with fresh seafood under the stars. It's one of Africa's most underrated coastal experiences."Liesel van Zyl, Head of Product Development and Positive Impact, adds,“Mozambique now offers something truly unique: world-class safari, spectacular coastline and the opportunity to experience inspiring conservation stories on both land and sea. With easier access than ever before, 2027 is the perfect time to discover this remarkable destination.”CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICAAfrica's Creative Capital Enters an Exciting New EraAs 2027 approaches, Cape Town is bursting with a fresh, vibrant energy. Travel here is evolving past traditional sightseeing, giving way to immersive, neighborhood-driven culture driven by a thriving community of local designers, artists, makers and independent studios. Cape Town's design community is increasingly being recognised internationally, cementing the city as a serious creative hub rather than simply a beautiful backdrop.The year is headlined by the arrival of one of the city's most anticipated hospitality developments: EDITION's first African property at the V&A Waterfront. Bringing the brand's sleek mix of contemporary design, food, nightlife and a youthful take on luxury, the Cape Town EDITION will offer 142 rooms, a rooftop pool and sweeping views of Table Mountain, the marina and the Atlantic Ocean. Sitting right on the waterfront, it places guests in the heart of the city's top dining, local shops and the harbor.Why Go2Africa is excited:African Safari Expert Mary Keet shares,“The EDITION will introduce a fresh, contemporary feel to the city while bringing a real sense of Cape Town into the guest experience. The V&A Waterfront location is also fantastic for first-time visitors who want restaurants, shopping and the harbor steps away. For travelers looking for something current, design-led and a little different, this will be high on my list for 2027.With brand new lodges and evolving infrastructure across Africa's most wild places, these 2027 destinations are even more accessible and deeply rewarding than ever before. To explore these extraordinary destinations and begin planning a personalized journey, visit or connect with one of Go2Africa's featured Africa Safari Experts, each bringing unmatched insight, firsthand experience on the ground and expert perspective on what's to come for 2027.About Go2Africa:Go2Africa is Africa's trusted tailor-made safari specialist. First-hand African expertise, trusted local relationships and over 25 years of experience. Our Africa-Based Safari Experts combine first-hand experience, specialist regional knowledge and trusted local relationships to help travellers experience the Africa that's right for them. Home to 21 Condé Nast Traveller Specialists, more than any other African safari company, and recognised by Condé Nast Traveller, Travel + Leisure and the World Travel Awards. As part of the B Corp-certified Nawiri Group, we generate funding through travel and long-term partnerships, then work alongside trusted local organisations on initiatives that strengthen landscapes, support livelihoods and help people and wildlife thrive together.

Julie Leventhal

REYA Communications

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Where to Go in 2027 According to Go2Africa's Safari Experts News Provided By REYA Communications October 21, 2026, 13:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Travel & Tourism Industry



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