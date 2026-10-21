Born To Rally Launches Mahjong Gifts And Accessories Collection As Popularity Surges

Born to Rally introduces its American Mahjong gifts and accessories collection, featuring Mahjong jewelry, coasters, drinkware and wine accessories designed for players, hostesses and clubs.

Born to Rally's Mahjong jewelry collection features gold charm necklaces, beaded and cord bracelets, and earrings inspired by American Mahjong tiles and symbols.

Explore Mahjong jewelry, personalized gifts, drinkware and entertaining accessories designed for players, teachers, hostesses and Mahjong clubs.

- Kristina TamasMA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Born to Rally, a lifestyle brand known for its tennis, pickleball and golf jewelry and accessories, has announced the launch of its American Mahjong gift collection, bringing its signature approach to sport, style and connection to one of the country's fastest growing social pastimes.The collection features jewelry, drinkware, entertaining accessories, bags, socks, personalized gifts and curated gift sets designed for Mahjong enthusiasts, teachers, hostesses and clubs. Available at the line reflects the brand's continued expansion into activities that bring women together through friendship, community and shared experiences.Mahjong's Growing Popularity Creates a New Gifting OpportunityMahjong, the traditional Chinese tile game with a long history in American communities, is experiencing renewed interest across the United States. Players are gathering for lessons, weekly games, social events, charity tournaments and Mahjong themed getaways.According to Eventbrite, the number of Mahjong events listed nationwide increased 179% between 2023 and 2024. Yelp also identified Mahjong as a leading trend for 2026, reporting a 4,467% increase in searches for Mahjong clubs and an 819% rise in searches for Mahjong lessons, comparing September 2024 through August 2025 with the preceding 12 months.For Born to Rally, the growing interest represents a natural extension of its existing focus on the social side of sports and recreation."Whether it's a tennis match, a golf outing or an afternoon around the Mahjong table, it's about so much more than the game. It's about friendship, traditions and the connections we build along the way," said Kristina Tamas, Founder of Born to Rally. "We saw an opportunity to bring the same thoughtful, stylish gifts we've created for tennis, pickleball and golf players into the Mahjong community."Designed for Life Beyond the Mahjong TableThe new collection brings together pieces that celebrate both the game and the friendships formed around it.Offerings include Mahjong inspired bracelets, necklaces and earrings, decorative coasters, wine accessories, tumblers, travel bags, socks, ornaments, greeting cards and personalized gifts.Born to Rally has also introduced pieces that combine Mahjong with tennis, pickleball and golf designs, reflecting the interests of customers who enjoy multiple social activities.The collection features 5 curated gift sets designed around popular gifting occasions, including hostess gifts, teacher appreciation, Mahjong leagues, group celebrations and racquet club friendships."We wanted to create gifts that feel personal to the people who play," added Tamas. "Whether someone is thanking the friend who taught them Mahjong, celebrating their weekly group or bringing a gift to Mahjong night, we want those moments to feel special."Supporting Mahjong Clubs, Teachers and Group EventsIn addition to individual gifts, Born to Rally offers group ordering for Mahjong clubs, instructors, leagues, classes and charity tournaments.Orders begin at 12 units, with volume pricing available based on the products and quantities selected. Personalization is offered on select products, allowing groups to create gifts for members, participants and special occasions.Born to Rally's Mahjong collection focuses on gifts and accessories for players rather than Mahjong tiles or game sets.The collection is available online at .About Born to RallyFounded in 2015, Born to Rally is a lifestyle brand specializing in jewelry, accessories, personalized gifts and entertaining products inspired by tennis, pickleball, golf and Mahjong. Built around the belief that the connections made through play are just as meaningful as the games themselves, Born to Rally creates products that celebrate friendship, community and an active social lifestyle.For more information, visit .Press kit and product images available upon request.

Mia O'Reilly

Born to Rally

+1 978-627-3485

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Born to Rally Launches Mahjong Gifts and Accessories Collection as Popularity Surges News Provided By Born to Rally October 21, 2026, 13:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Retail, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.