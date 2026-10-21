Air Conditioning Repair Service in Harlingen

AC Maintenance in Harlingen

HVAC Contractor in Harlingen

Local stock at Insco Distributing's Harlingen branch means Rio Grande Valley homeowners get Ruud equipment and parts without waiting on out-of-town shipments.

- Anthony LongoriaHARLINGEN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Ecotech Heating & Cooling, an owner-operated air conditioning repair service in Harlingen, Texas, has expanded its supply partnership with Insco Distributing's Harlingen branch for Ruud heating and cooling equipment serving the Rio Grande Valley.Ecotech recommends Ruud first on residential and commercial jobs, with Goodman and Lennox installed when a home calls for them. Insco Distributing, founded in 1958 and still family owned, runs more than 35 branches across Texas and Oklahoma and stocks the Ruud residential lineup, including the current Endeavor Line of air conditioners, heat pumps, air handlers and gas furnaces. Its Harlingen branch is in the same city as Ecotech's base, with sister branches in Brownsville and McAllen."Ruud is the equipment I'd put in my own house, and Insco is the reason I can stand behind it," said Anthony Longoria, owner of Ecotech Heating & Cooling. "When a capacitor or a blower motor goes out in August, I'm not telling a customer it'll be here in five days. It's on a shelf in Harlingen."Timing matters in the Lower Rio Grande Valley, where air conditioners run most of the year and the equipment market is in the middle of a federal refrigerant change. Under the EPA's phasedown of R-410A, new Ruud Endeavor systems use R-454B, a lower global warming potential refrigerant, while R-410A units built before 2025 can still be installed under a rule the EPA finalized in May 2026. Contractors can now quote either kind of system. A distributor with local inventory shortens the wait on both. Ruud backs Endeavor Line air conditioners and heat pumps with up to 10 years of parts coverage.Ecotech Heating & Cooling has served the Valley since 2018, and Longoria has worked in the trade since 2008. The company holds a Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation Air Conditioning and Refrigeration Contractor license (TACLA00089091E), is EPA Section 608 certified for refrigerant handling, and is insured. Every job is backed by a satisfaction guarantee. Ecotech serves Harlingen, San Benito, Primera, Combes, Palm Valley, La Feria and Rio Hondo, with service reaching Weslaco, Mercedes, Los Fresnos, Port Isabel and Brownsville. The company holds more than 60 Google reviews and offers financing with approved credit.The company operates from 1525 S H St in Harlingen, Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., and responds to service requests within 24 hours. Services include AC repair, AC maintenance, AC installation and replacement, heat pump installation and repair, ductwork repair and installation, thermostat service, indoor air quality systems, attic insulation and commercial HVAC. In Cameron County, Gulf salt air corrodes outdoor condenser coils faster than in inland areas. High humidity keeps cooling systems running nine or more months a year. That shortens the life of capacitors and compressors."My name's on every job, so I'm the one who comes back if something isn't right," Longoria said. "Every house is different, and I'll put in whatever fits the home, Ruud or not. A customer gets the same standard either way."For estimates or information, contact Ecotech Heating & Cooling at (956) 970-0814 or visit ecotechheatingcooling.About Ecotech Heating & CoolingEcotech Heating & Cooling is an owner-operated HVAC contractor based in Harlingen, Texas, founded in 2018 by Anthony Longoria, who has worked in heating and cooling since 2008. The company provides residential and commercial heating, cooling and indoor air quality service across Cameron County and the Rio Grande Valley. Ecotech is a Ruud dealer and also installs Goodman and Lennox equipment. The company is state licensed, EPA certified and insured, backs its work with a satisfaction guarantee, and holds more than 60 Google reviews.

Anthony Longoria

Ecotech Heating & Cooling

+1 956-970-0814

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Harlingen's Ecotech Heating & Cooling Deepens Ruud Supply Ties With Insco News Provided By Right Hand October 21, 2026, 13:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Environment, Law



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