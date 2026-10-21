Construction Corps Earns NVBDC Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Business Certification

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Clearwater design-build GC adds NVBDC SDVOB certification to its SBA SDVOSB and VOSB status for corporate supplier programs.

CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Construction Corps, Inc., a veteran-owned design-build general contractor based in Clearwater, Florida, has been certified by the National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) as a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Business (SDVOB). The certification was granted on September 21, 2026, and renews annually.NVBDC is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that certifies veteran-owned businesses. Certified companies are added to NVBDC's national Veteran Owner Certification System database, where corporations and other veteran-owned businesses look for qualified suppliers.The NVBDC certification adds to Construction Corps' existing U.S. Small Business Administration certifications as a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) and Veteran-Owned Small Business (VOSB), both current through February 2028. The SBA certifications support federal contracting. NVBDC certification extends the company's verified veteran ownership to corporate supplier diversity programs and the private-sector buyers who use them.For corporate facilities and procurement teams, property managers, developers, and prime contractors in Tampa Bay, the certification identifies Construction Corps as a third-party-verified, service-disabled veteran-owned firm for commercial renovations, office and medical build-outs, retail tenant improvements, and storm damage rebuilds, as well as the company's residential work in custom homes, home additions, and accessory dwelling units."The SBA certifications cover our federal work. NVBDC puts us in front of the corporate buyers and property groups who look for certified veteran-owned firms. The way we work doesn't change. We plan it, engineer it, permit it, and then build it, with one company accountable for the whole job. Several people on our team served too, and that discipline shows up in how we document every project," said Matt Thompson, founder and CEO of Construction Corps.Founded in 2022 by Army combat veteran Matt Thompson, Construction Corps operates as a design-build firm: design, engineering, permitting, and project management are managed in-house under one contract, and field work is performed by W-2 crews and vetted licensed trade partners. The company holds six Florida licenses, including a registered engineering firm license, so engineering is coordinated alongside design and permitting.Procurement information: NAICS codes on the NVBDC certificate are 236220 (Commercial and Institutional Building Construction), 236118 (Residential Remodelers), and 238990 (All Other Specialty Trade Contractors). Construction Corps is registered in SAM (UEI YMQ2CKYNR2P5, CAGE 9NJ60). Procurement teams can reach the company through the office at... or (727) 999-1855.Earlier this month, Construction Corps was named a 2026 GrowFL Florida Companies to Watch honoree.About Construction CorpsConstruction Corps, Inc. is a veteran-owned design-build general contractor based in Clearwater, Florida, serving Pinellas, Hillsborough, and Pasco counties. Founded in 2022 by Army combat veteran Matt Thompson, a licensed general contractor with 35+ years in construction, the company manages design, engineering, permitting, and project management in-house, with field work performed by W-2 crews and vetted licensed trade partners. Services include custom homes, home additions, accessory dwelling units, whole-home remodels, storm damage rebuilds, commercial renovations, office and medical build-outs, and retail tenant improvements. Florida licenses: General Contractor CGC1530192, Engineering Firm FBPE39242, Electrical EC13013956, Plumbing CFC1432954, Mold Remediation MRSR5676, Mold Assessor MRSA5772. Certifications: SBA SDVOSB and VOSB (through February 2028); NVBDC SDVOB. Construction Corps, 2054 Weaver Park Drive, Clearwater, FL 33765. (727) 999-1855. constructioncorps. Design. Build. Renovate.

Rebecca O'Leary

Construction Corps

+1 727-999-1855

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Construction Corps Earns NVBDC Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Business Certification News Provided By Construction Corps October 21, 2026, 13:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Military Industry, Real Estate & Property Management



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