Dy CM Sanghavi Meets Top Japanese Executives To Boost Investment And Jobs In Gujarat

MENAFN - IANS) Tokyo, Oct 21 (IANS) Gujarat is in talks with Japanese companies for fresh investments in semiconductors, data centres, automobiles and specialised manufacturing, with 24 suppliers linked to Suzuki Motor Corporation expressing interest in setting up operations in the state on a fast-track basis.

Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, who is leading a state government delegation to Japan, held two roundtable meetings involving 129 Japanese companies in Tokyo on Wednesday.

The discussions included a proposed investment of more than Rs 4,500 crore by Furukawa Electric in optical fibre cable manufacturing for data centres, a new specialised chemicals unit by Sumitomo Chemical in Bhavnagar and expansion plans by Honda that could create 4,000 jobs by the end of 2027 or early 2028.

At a luncheon roundtable at Hotel Imperial in Tokyo, Sanghavi met 57 industrialists from various sectors to discuss investment opportunities in Gujarat.

A separate meeting brought together 72 companies from Suzuki's automobile supply chain, of which 24 expressed interest in establishing operations near Suzuki's manufacturing plant at Hansalpur.

The discussions come as Suzuki's annual car production in Gujarat has reached 10 lakh units and is expected to double to 20 lakh units in the coming years.

Sanghavi also met Toshihiro Suzuki, President of Suzuki Motor Corporation, to discuss the company's operations and future plans in the state.

Among the major proposals discussed was Furukawa Electric's planned investment of more than Rs 4,500 crore in optical fibre cable manufacturing for data centres.

The company is in the final round of discussions for the project, which would mark the first time it manufactures this product outside Japan.

Sumitomo Chemical has decided to establish a specialised chemicals unit for the semiconductor sector in Bhavnagar, while Tokyo Electron is in the final round of discussions on a semiconductor-related project in Gujarat.

Kyowa Leather has agreed to set up a plant to manufacture polyurethane (PU) leather in the state, with the location expected to be finalised within a month.

Honda's expansion plan, meanwhile, is expected to generate 4,000 new jobs in Gujarat by the end of 2027 or early 2028.

During the visit, Sanghavi also held meetings with Japanese Foreign Affairs State Minister Nakasone Yasutaka and Iwate Prefecture Governor Takuya Tasso.

He met representatives of 11 other major companies, including Sumitomo Chemical, Furukawa Electric, Honda, Tokyo Electron, Kyowa Leather, JERA, MUFG Bank, Marubeni, Sanrio, Meiraku and Moririn.

The delegation presented Gujarat as an investment destination, highlighting the availability of industrial land, port infrastructure, power supply and approvals for new projects.

The proposed investments in optical fibre cables and semiconductor-related manufacturing are expected to support industries linked to data centres and artificial intelligence, alongside the expansion of the state's automobile supply chain.

"When Japanese leaders think of India, they think of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The warmth and trust he built with Japan, from his days as Gujarat Chief Minister to his deep friendship with the late Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, has made state Japan's first choice in India," Sanghavi said.

"Today, that trust is turning into factories, investment and jobs for Gujarat's youth, under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel," he added.